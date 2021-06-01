Operations Engineer – Tier 4

Jun 1, 2021

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualifications

  • CISCO SPCOR – Implementing and Operating Cisco Service Provider Network Core Technologies OR CCNP Service Provider (Mandatory)
  • CCIE Service Provider OR Routing and Switching (Advantageous)
  • ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)
  • Linux qualification (Advantageous)
  • Python Scripting (|Advantageous)

Minimum Experience

  • 5 years experience in a Cisco environment in Telecommunications.
  • 2+ years Linux experience (Virtual server environments included)
  • 2-3 years open-source network tools installation & implementation
  • 3-4 years network to network interface setup MP BGP, tagged interfaces, QinQ

Other Requirements

  • Must be willing to work weekend shifts on a monthly basis
  • Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime

Role / Responsibilities:

TURNUPS AND TURNDOWNS

Tasks

  • Ensure efficient processing of turnups and turndowns

KPIs

  • Turnups completed within 12 hours of receipt
  • Turndowns completed within 12 hours of cancellations
  • Minimum of 10 turnups per month

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Remedy reports

ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS

Tasks

  • Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible
  • Ensure all solutions are documented
  • Resolve incidents escalated by Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineers within customer SLA

KPIs

  • Acknowledge assigned ticket within 15 minutes
  • Update ticket every hour
  • Ops Group updated via email
  • Effective resolution of incidents and coaching of colleagues

CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION

Tasks

  • Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient and prompt manner
  • All emails to be written in appropriate business language
  • Ensure active listening at all times when dealing with Customers
  • Assist Sales in technical meetings either during site visits or on conference calls

INCIDENT HANDLING

Tasks

  • Adhere to Standard Operating Procedures
  • Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure Customers are updated hourly
  • Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution
  • Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets

KPIs

  • Ensure compliance with ISO standards
  • Timely and accurate feedback
  • Incidents to be resolved with the relevant SLA
  • Minimum of 90% tickets closed daily

TECHNICAL CONSULTATION

Tasks

  • Work with clients & providers to implement network to network interfaces across layer 2 & 3
  • Research software tools to improve network
  • Work with Sales and commercial teams on solutions, viability and challenges for new and existing links
  • Assist tier 2 and 3 colleagues with complex issues and challenges

