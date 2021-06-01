Operations Engineer – Tier 4

Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualifications
- CISCO SPCOR – Implementing and Operating Cisco Service Provider Network Core Technologies OR CCNP Service Provider (Mandatory)
- CCIE Service Provider OR Routing and Switching (Advantageous)
- ITIL Foundation (Advantageous)
- Linux qualification (Advantageous)
- Python Scripting (|Advantageous)
Minimum Experience
- 5 years experience in a Cisco environment in Telecommunications.
- 2+ years Linux experience (Virtual server environments included)
- 2-3 years open-source network tools installation & implementation
- 3-4 years network to network interface setup MP BGP, tagged interfaces, QinQ
Other Requirements
- Must be willing to work weekend shifts on a monthly basis
- Must be willing to work flexible shifts and overtime
Role / Responsibilities:
TURNUPS AND TURNDOWNS
Tasks
- Ensure efficient processing of turnups and turndowns
KPIs
- Turnups completed within 12 hours of receipt
- Turndowns completed within 12 hours of cancellations
- Minimum of 10 turnups per month
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Remedy reports
ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS
Tasks
- Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible
- Ensure all solutions are documented
- Resolve incidents escalated by Tier 2 and Tier 3 Engineers within customer SLA
KPIs
- Acknowledge assigned ticket within 15 minutes
- Update ticket every hour
- Ops Group updated via email
- Effective resolution of incidents and coaching of colleagues
CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION
Tasks
- Deal with Customers, either telephonically, Skype or via email, in a courteous, efficient and prompt manner
- All emails to be written in appropriate business language
- Ensure active listening at all times when dealing with Customers
- Assist Sales in technical meetings either during site visits or on conference calls
INCIDENT HANDLING
Tasks
- Adhere to Standard Operating Procedures
- Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure Customers are updated hourly
- Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution
- Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets
KPIs
- Ensure compliance with ISO standards
- Timely and accurate feedback
- Incidents to be resolved with the relevant SLA
- Minimum of 90% tickets closed daily
TECHNICAL CONSULTATION
Tasks
- Work with clients & providers to implement network to network interfaces across layer 2 & 3
- Research software tools to improve network
- Work with Sales and commercial teams on solutions, viability and challenges for new and existing links
- Assist tier 2 and 3 colleagues with complex issues and challenges