Organisational Development Officer

A well-established company is recruiting for a
ORGANISATIONAL DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST
ROODEPOORT
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to ensure new, business wide human capital initiatives in business transformation and change management are implemented in a manner that ensures leadership alignment, staff engagement and stakeholder buy-in. To facilitate organisational effectiveness and efficiency through appropriate OD interventions
Requirements:
- Degree in Industrial Psychology, HRM or Behavioural Science
- 3 – 4 years’ organisational development and change management experience
Please send your cv and supporting to
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
