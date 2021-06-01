Organisational Development Officer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

ORGANISATIONAL DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

ROODEPOORT

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to ensure new, business wide human capital initiatives in business transformation and change management are implemented in a manner that ensures leadership alignment, staff engagement and stakeholder buy-in. To facilitate organisational effectiveness and efficiency through appropriate OD interventions

Requirements:

Degree in Industrial Psychology, HRM or Behavioural Science

3 – 4 years’ organisational development and change management experience

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

Organisational Development

