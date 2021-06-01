Personal Lines Key Account Manager (New Business)

Responsibilities: Financial:

Take appropriate action to minimise cancellations

Ensure new business targets are met

Ensure retention targets are met

Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses

Client:

Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, AEs, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant

Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets

Business processes:

Visit High Nett Worth clients regularly and on request to service existing needs as well as generate and source leads for new business

Adhere to company quality standards and broader regulatory frameworks wrt the following processes (but not limited to):

General Enquiries such as but not limited to cover, products, processes etc

New Business, Renewals, Endorsements and Re-broke

Conduct risk assessments

Analyse clients portfolios

Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers

Rate policies

Request, obtain and/or provide clients with all required information and/or documents

Arrange valuations and reinsurance

Raise premiums

File all relevant documentation electronically and in hard copy

Upsell cover to clients where appropriate

Ensure productivity targets are met

Contribute towards and ensure continuous improvement in own and team performance

Adhere to company mandates

Participate and contribute in ad hoc projects

Report any suspected fraud, misrepresentation and/or dishonesty

Keep accurate record of own activities

Requirements:

Matric or equivalent

RE5

FAIS Compliant (credits and/or full qualification)

Computer Literate

Excellent communication skills

3 years experience working in a client services environment

3 years experience as a Personal Lines Underwriter (preferably a broker environment) servicing High Nett Worth clients

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position