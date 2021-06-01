Personal Lines Key Account Manager (New Business)

Jun 1, 2021

Responsibilities: Financial:

  • Take appropriate action to minimise cancellations
  • Ensure new business targets are met
  • Ensure retention targets are met
  • Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses

Client:

  • Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, AEs, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
  • Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
  • Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets

Business processes:

  • Visit High Nett Worth clients regularly and on request to service existing needs as well as generate and source leads for new business
  • Adhere to company quality standards and broader regulatory frameworks wrt the following processes (but not limited to):
  • General Enquiries such as but not limited to cover, products, processes etc
  • New Business, Renewals, Endorsements and Re-broke
  • Conduct risk assessments
  • Analyse clients portfolios
  • Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers
  • Rate policies
  • Request, obtain and/or provide clients with all required information and/or documents
  • Arrange valuations and reinsurance
  • Raise premiums
  • File all relevant documentation electronically and in hard copy
  • Upsell cover to clients where appropriate
  • Ensure productivity targets are met
  • Contribute towards and ensure continuous improvement in own and team performance
  • Adhere to company mandates
  • Participate and contribute in ad hoc projects
  • Report any suspected fraud, misrepresentation and/or dishonesty
  • Keep accurate record of own activities

Requirements:

  • Matric or equivalent
  • RE5
  • FAIS Compliant (credits and/or full qualification)
  • Computer Literate
  • Excellent communication skills
  • 3 years experience working in a client services environment
  • 3 years experience as a Personal Lines Underwriter (preferably a broker environment) servicing High Nett Worth clients

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position