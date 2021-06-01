Personal Lines Key Account Manager (New Business)

Responsibilities: Financial:
- Take appropriate action to minimise cancellations
- Ensure new business targets are met
- Ensure retention targets are met
- Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses
Client:
- Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, AEs, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant
- Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets
Business processes:
- Visit High Nett Worth clients regularly and on request to service existing needs as well as generate and source leads for new business
- Adhere to company quality standards and broader regulatory frameworks wrt the following processes (but not limited to):
- General Enquiries such as but not limited to cover, products, processes etc
- New Business, Renewals, Endorsements and Re-broke
- Conduct risk assessments
- Analyse clients portfolios
- Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers
- Rate policies
- Request, obtain and/or provide clients with all required information and/or documents
- Arrange valuations and reinsurance
- Raise premiums
- File all relevant documentation electronically and in hard copy
- Upsell cover to clients where appropriate
- Ensure productivity targets are met
- Contribute towards and ensure continuous improvement in own and team performance
- Adhere to company mandates
- Participate and contribute in ad hoc projects
- Report any suspected fraud, misrepresentation and/or dishonesty
- Keep accurate record of own activities
Requirements:
- Matric or equivalent
- RE5
- FAIS Compliant (credits and/or full qualification)
- Computer Literate
- Excellent communication skills
- 3 years experience working in a client services environment
- 3 years experience as a Personal Lines Underwriter (preferably a broker environment) servicing High Nett Worth clients
