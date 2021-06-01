Production Manager

Well established company in the refrigeration industry is urgently looking to appoint an experienced and qualified individual to handle full production management responsibilities.

You will be responsible for monitoring cost efficient and effective production and quality control; overseeing quality, processes and ensuring timeous delivery of goods to clients; management of staff KPI’s as well as internal discipline and ensuring that health and safety standards are upheld.

Seeking a strong leader with people influence and excellent team player capabilities; someone who is customer centric, results driven and with excellent organisational skills. Would suit an individual who will embrace a fast-paced, evolving environment.

To qualify, you will need:

Matric certificate

Completed degree/diploma in a relevant field

3years plus Management experience within a production environment

6years plus experience within production

Six Sigma and/or Lean Manufacturing qualification

Strong technical/operational background

Experience within the Refrigeration industry is a massive plus

Desired Skills:

Production management

About The Employer:

Well established company within the Refrigeration industry. Good company culture, employee benefits and additional perks. Fast paced and constantly evolving environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid – optional

Provident – optional

Performance bonus

