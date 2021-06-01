QA Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Specialist in GPS and other positioning tech, seeks the expertise of a solutions-driven QA Lead, to take charge of software quality standards, manage a transparent regression test programme of the product suite while supporting & training Testers to perform automated test scripting/coding. The ideal candidate must possess a relevant tertiary qualification, have 10 years combined experience working on large scale Enterprise IT projects as a Test Engineer, QA Analyst and Testing Manager, understand RESTful web APIs, Selenium, Atata, C# or an equivalent scripting environment and web application [URL Removed] overall responsibility for quality standards, as agreed to with Head of R&D and Head of Product Engineering.

Manage a transparent regression test programme of the product suite, covering the following areas: Functional Regression Testing, Performance/Load Testing and Security/Penetration Testing.

Provide matrix management of QA Testers within Scrum teams to Allocate regression work packages.

Provide guidance and training in software quality standards.

Lead an initiative to extend automated testing on the product suite, linked to the continuous integration pipeline to define the scope of work.

Perform automated test scripting/coding.

Support and train Testers to perform automated test scripting/coding.

Define stories for Developers to update products to enable efficient testing.

Work with the Delivery and Content Manager to Prioritise the fixing of bugs identified during testing.

Modify regression scripts to prevent recurrence of bugs in problem areas.

Line management for QA staff outside of Scrum teams.

Report to Head of R&D.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary education in a relevant technical field, e.g., BTech or BSc.

10 Years of combined experience working on large scale Enterprise IT projects as a Test Engineer, QA Analyst and Testing Manager.

Proven understanding of testing concepts through the Software Development Lifecycle (Unit, Performance, Regression) and capability to lead a team to write effective test cases and test plans.

Proven ability to create a comprehensive Test Strategy and Integrated Testing plan for Functional Testing and Load / Performance Testing.

Understanding of RESTful web APIs and web application architecture.

Expert-level knowledge of a test automation framework such as Selenium web drivers, along with Atata and C# or an equivalent scripting environment.

Prior experience managing a small team.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills,

A passion for setting and maintaining standards and instilling a quality-first mindset in others.

An independent mindset, yet able to work collaboratively.

Ability to proactively identify problematic behaviour that impacts on quality standards, and work with others to change this.

