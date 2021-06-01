Risk Reporting Analyst (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Contribute to the management of the Credit Risk division of a dynamic Financial Services Provider seeking your expertise as a Risk Reporting Analyst to fill a 12-Month Contract role. Your core role will be to provide information and analytical support for the effective monitoring and control of risk exposure across a suite of consumer lending portfolios. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelors in Commerce/Science/Humanities with a focus on Statistics/IT/Economics/Mathematics or similar tertiary qualification with at least 3 years experience with Credit Risk analysis on lending products, Data manipulation & analysis utilising tools such as SQL & SAS and compiling [URL Removed] of risk reports as part of the monthly risk reporting processes.

Perform standard and ad-hoc statistical analysis to investigate trends and to support credit risk decisions.

Undertake analysis to determine the impact of strategy changes to areas of application and account management strategies.

Present ideas via reports and presentations, outline findings and make recommendations for improvements to business stakeholders.

Investigate data integrity issues, test assumptions and validate analytical results, ensuring accuracy and sensitivity of findings.

Run statistical models to forecast portfolio risk and monitor trends.

Test the implementation of strategy changes to live decisioning systems.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A Bachelors qualification in Commerce, Science, or Humanities with a focus on Statistics, IT, Economics, Mathematics, or similar is preferred.

Experience/Skills Minimum 3 years experience in the following would be advantageous:

Credit Risk analysis on lending products.

Data manipulation and analysis using SAS, SQL or other Data Analysis tools.

Compilation of reports based on information retrieved and analysed.

