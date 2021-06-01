Safety & Security Manager

Provide a Health, Safety & Security input to the establishment of the overall company strategic vision, mission and objectives.

Develop a strategic vision, mission and objective for the Health, safety &Security functions. Develop & Manage H&S team & Security team for effective implementation

Manage and coordinate the H&S strategic objectives and initiatives e.g.: Risk or safety Management, Occupational health, Employee Assistance Program

Develop & Manage the H&S & Security policies & procedures. Conduct and manage internal audits of H&S policies, procedures and codes of practices. Coordinate and administrate peer audits

Responsible for the management & implementation of H&S policies including the expansion project along with Business Partners

Assist and guide management inimplementing prescribed codes ofpractice for Health , Safety &Security.

Keep abroad & implement new Safetyand Security technologies anddevelopments. Provide advice andguidance to internal and externalparties on H&S

Manage and ensure Legal compliance& compliance with relevant ISO audits. Manage the coordination ofmonthly, quarterly and annual H &Sreports & audits.

Ensure adequate security provisionfor Mine, Refinery and ConstructionProject site.

Responsible for compliance to internaland external reporting requirements(legal & other).