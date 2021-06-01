Safety & Security Manager

-
Provide a Health, Safety & Security input to the establishment of the overall company strategic vision, mission and objectives.
-
Develop a strategic vision, mission and objective for the Health, safety &Security functions. Develop & Manage H&S team & Security team for effective implementation
-
Manage and coordinate the H&S strategic objectives and initiatives e.g.: Risk or safety Management, Occupational health, Employee Assistance Program
-
Develop & Manage the H&S & Security policies & procedures. Conduct and manage internal audits of H&S policies, procedures and codes of practices. Coordinate and administrate peer audits
-
Responsible for the management & implementation of H&S policies including the expansion project along with Business Partners
-
Assist and guide management inimplementing prescribed codes ofpractice for Health , Safety &Security.
-
Keep abroad & implement new Safetyand Security technologies anddevelopments. Provide advice andguidance to internal and externalparties on H&S
-
Manage and ensure Legal compliance& compliance with relevant ISO audits. Manage the coordination ofmonthly, quarterly and annual H &Sreports & audits.
-
Ensure adequate security provisionfor Mine, Refinery and ConstructionProject site.
-
Responsible for compliance to internaland external reporting requirements(legal & other).
-
Analysis of H&S data and advicemanagement of possible preventativemeasurements
Desired Skills:
- ISO 14001
- ISO 9001
- OHSAS 18001
- Risk assessments
- occupational health
- Occupational Health and Safety
- codes of practice
- best practice models
- health and safety
- safety management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Metal Ores Mining
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A leading player in the mining industry