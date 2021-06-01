Safety & Security Manager

Jun 1, 2021

  • Provide a Health, Safety & Security input to the establishment of the overall company strategic vision, mission and objectives.

  • Develop a strategic vision, mission and objective for the Health, safety &Security functions. Develop & Manage H&S team & Security team for effective implementation

  • Manage and coordinate the H&S strategic objectives and initiatives e.g.: Risk or safety Management, Occupational health, Employee Assistance Program

  • Develop & Manage the H&S & Security policies & procedures. Conduct and manage internal audits of H&S policies, procedures and codes of practices. Coordinate and administrate peer audits

  • Responsible for the management & implementation of H&S policies including the expansion project along with Business Partners

  • Assist and guide management inimplementing prescribed codes ofpractice for Health , Safety &Security.

  • Keep abroad & implement new Safetyand Security technologies anddevelopments. Provide advice andguidance to internal and externalparties on H&S

  • Manage and ensure Legal compliance& compliance with relevant ISO audits. Manage the coordination ofmonthly, quarterly and annual H &Sreports & audits.

  • Ensure adequate security provisionfor Mine, Refinery and ConstructionProject site.

  • Responsible for compliance to internaland external reporting requirements(legal & other).

  • Analysis of H&S data and advicemanagement of possible preventativemeasurements

Desired Skills:

  • ISO 14001
  • ISO 9001
  • OHSAS 18001
  • Risk assessments
  • occupational health
  • Occupational Health and Safety
  • codes of practice
  • best practice models
  • health and safety
  • safety management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Metal Ores Mining

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A leading player in the mining industry

