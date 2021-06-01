Sales Consultant Insurance at Prides Promotions

Not just anybody can fill this role; we are looking for enthusiastic, outgoing team players, who are looking to launch an exciting new career in sales or marketing in the Financial Services Industry!!

IS THIS YOU? If so, we want to hear from you!!

Prides Promotions is looking for confident, enthusiastic and target driven individuals who are passionate about people and sales.

We are currently looking for Field Sales/Marketing Representatives to join our growing and well established company.

This position involves interacting and engaging with customers in our client’s retail stores, creating excitement for the brand, and promoting the features and benefits of the related products and services.

The Responsibilities:

Creating a positive interaction & experience for consumers

Demonstrate front-line brand promotion and increase brand awareness

Educate consumers on the value of the product

Reporting on promotional results

Reflect a positive company image

Have Fun!

.

The Ideal Candidate:

Passionate about people

Excellent communication and professional presentation skills

Articulate and able to communicate complex thoughts or ideas concisely

Ambitious, goal driven, team player

Positive, outgoing attitude

Flexibility and reliable in the workplace

A sense of humor

Must be 18+ years old

Sales/promotion experience would be considered an asset

Own transportation is an asset

Fais and FICA competent with minimum 24 Months experience in financial services

RE5 qualificationThe Benefits:

Fun, dynamic and rewarding workplace

Comprehensive paid training

Work/home balance – flexible scheduling

Unlimited earning potential with potential to earn performance bonuses and incentives

Great opportunity for career advancement

Both professional and personal challenges

Great Company Culture

Gain valuable experience in marketing and promotions

RE5 certificate

Desired Skills:

RE5

Expereince in the Financincial service industry

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Direct Marketing & Telesales

Less than 1 year Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Prides Promotions focuses on direct, face-to-face sales .

We have increased our clients’ customer base in the Credit and Financial Service industry.

Our direct marketing approach will assist in meeting our clients’ potential customers directly, which will also allow our sales consultants to develop a positive business relationship with potential customers by providing them with sufficient product information and quality services. Our business strategy will benefit our clients’ by increasing their customer base on daily basis, which will automatically generate growth within time.

?The communication with customers will be professional and designed specifically for our clients’ products and services. Our approach is to provide products and services on behalf of our clients on a non advice basis which allows the customer to make a decision on which product suit their needs without feeling pressured.

Whilst we provide our services to our clients by increasing their customer base, their revenues will continue to increase due to consumer awareness and consumer loyalty that will create repeat business for clients in the long term.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Growth opportunity

