Sales Consultant Insurance at Prides Promotions

Not just anybody can fill this role; we are looking for enthusiastic, outgoing team players, who are looking to launch an exciting new career in sales or marketing in the Financial Services Industry!!
IS THIS YOU? If so, we want to hear from you!!
Prides Promotions is looking for confident, enthusiastic and target driven individuals who are passionate about people and sales.
We are currently looking for Field Sales/Marketing Representatives to join our growing and well established company.
This position involves interacting and engaging with customers in our client’s retail stores, creating excitement for the brand, and promoting the features and benefits of the related products and services.
The Responsibilities:
- Creating a positive interaction & experience for consumers
- Demonstrate front-line brand promotion and increase brand awareness
- Educate consumers on the value of the product
- Reporting on promotional results
- Reflect a positive company image
- Have Fun!
The Ideal Candidate:
- Passionate about people
- Excellent communication and professional presentation skills
- Articulate and able to communicate complex thoughts or ideas concisely
- Ambitious, goal driven, team player
- Positive, outgoing attitude
- Flexibility and reliable in the workplace
- A sense of humor
- Must be 18+ years old
- Sales/promotion experience would be considered an asset
- Own transportation is an asset
- Fais and FICA competent with minimum 24 Months experience in financial services
RE5 qualification

The Benefits:
- Fun, dynamic and rewarding workplace
- Comprehensive paid training
- Work/home balance – flexible scheduling
- Unlimited earning potential with potential to earn performance bonuses and incentives
- Great opportunity for career advancement
- Both professional and personal challenges
- Great Company Culture
- Gain valuable experience in marketing and promotions
RE5 certificate
Desired Skills:
- RE5
- Expereince in the Financincial service industry
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Direct Marketing & Telesales
- Less than 1 year Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Prides Promotions focuses on direct, face-to-face sales .
We have increased our clients’ customer base in the Credit and Financial Service industry.
Our direct marketing approach will assist in meeting our clients’ potential customers directly, which will also allow our sales consultants to develop a positive business relationship with potential customers by providing them with sufficient product information and quality services. Our business strategy will benefit our clients’ by increasing their customer base on daily basis, which will automatically generate growth within time.
?The communication with customers will be professional and designed specifically for our clients’ products and services. Our approach is to provide products and services on behalf of our clients on a non advice basis which allows the customer to make a decision on which product suit their needs without feeling pressured.
Whilst we provide our services to our clients by increasing their customer base, their revenues will continue to increase due to consumer awareness and consumer loyalty that will create repeat business for clients in the long term.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Growth opportunity