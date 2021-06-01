Sales Lead Generation Manager

Jun 1, 2021

Duties

  • Plan and manage the department according to market development strategy
  • Recruitment ability to find high performing candidates
  • Source leads, suppliers, input of continuous supply of leads via digital marketing, etc.
  • Manage the dialler via leads, lists, stats, etc
  • Analyse statistics (high level of analytical insight) & formulate objectives to drive incremental performance.
  • Continually optimize the team
  • Competitor analysis, identify easy wins, liaise with commercial for high/low performing products.
  • Understand the current team and ability to influence performance through motivation, vibrant team morale and collaborative approach.
  • Ability to scale the output of team performance at any day/week/month.
  • Innovative
  • Adaptable
  • Aware of the industry market trends and acts.
  • Financial insight
  • Prior management of 20+ agents
  • Experience within a business-to-business environment
    Digital marketing experience or exposure

Desired Skills:

  • Staff management
  • Digital marketing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position