Sales Lead Generation Manager

Duties
- Plan and manage the department according to market development strategy
- Recruitment ability to find high performing candidates
- Source leads, suppliers, input of continuous supply of leads via digital marketing, etc.
- Manage the dialler via leads, lists, stats, etc
- Analyse statistics (high level of analytical insight) & formulate objectives to drive incremental performance.
- Continually optimize the team
- Competitor analysis, identify easy wins, liaise with commercial for high/low performing products.
- Understand the current team and ability to influence performance through motivation, vibrant team morale and collaborative approach.
- Ability to scale the output of team performance at any day/week/month.
- Innovative
- Adaptable
- Aware of the industry market trends and acts.
- Financial insight
- Prior management of 20+ agents
- Experience within a business-to-business environment
Digital marketing experience or exposure
Desired Skills:
- Staff management
- Digital marketing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma