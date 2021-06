Sales Manager

Sales Manager needed for large, international tools and equipment manufacturing company.

Engineering sales is essential as well as 2 years in a management position is essential.

Tools and Equipment / Engineering / Power Transmission / Bearings sales

Desired Skills:

Engineering

Managing team sales

Sales Skills

Selling

Sales Development

Sales Planning

Sales Management

Sales reports

Regional Sales

Key Account Development

Sales team management

Kerridge

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position