Scrum Master 789

A Scrum Master is the facilitator for an agile development team. Scrum is a methodology that allows a team to self-organize and make changes quickly, in accordance with agile principles. The scrum master manages the process for how information is exchanged.
Accountability: Scrum and agile process
- Effectively coach the squad about agile principles and scrum framework
- Assist the team and agree on shared quality standards in the form of a definition of done
- Assist the team with handover in the form of definition of ready
- Organize the schedule and materials required for all sprint ceremonies
- Facilitate sprint planning, product grooming, reviews and retrospectives keeping the tefocused and ensuring that everyone contributes
- Ensure that daily scrum happens and useful to the team
- Accountability: Managing delivery
- Work with product owner as they develop strategy, track progress and manage stakeholders
- Assist the product owner to establish the product backlog
- Meticulously monitor quality of work and take necessary corrective actions when necessary
- Understand the team dynamics and seek to guide them into productive ways of working promoting whole team thinking
- Lead the team through problems not by providing solution but providing by helping them identify options
- Work with key stakeholders to interact productively with the scrum team
- Building capabilities
- Continuously develop your own expertise by, for example, actively seeking and incorporating feedback, and following external trends and best practices
- Contribute to the knowledge building of the entire team by actively sharing insights and success stories
- Continuously research and share insights into world standards and best practices
- Evangelizing agile and scrum in other squads.
About The Employer:
Education and Experience Required:
- Matric (Mandatory)
- Degree or diploma in a Software or Process related discipline such as (but not limited to) Engineering, Computer Science, IT (NQF level 4)
- Minimum of 2 years of technical delivery of agile software projects OR track record of delivering high quality agile projects, with strong customer impact
- Ability to communicate ideas through drawing, digital tools, prototyping, model making, journeys etc.
Knowledge and Skills Required:
- Basic understanding of either Product design, Service Design or Process Design
- Firm grasp of modern software development methods
- lUnderstanding of continuous integration and continuous delivery
- Problem-solving skills ability to work tirelessly and think creatively in order to find solutions
- to problems that result in a great customer experience
- Literacy of design tools specific to discipline.
- Understanding of the importance of data and insight in defining solutions and ability to use
- data in decision-making
- Awareness of new and emerging design trends and patterns in specific design discipline.