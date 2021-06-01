Scrum Master 789

A Scrum Master is the facilitator for an agile development team. Scrum is a methodology that allows a team to self-organize and make changes quickly, in accordance with agile principles. The scrum master manages the process for how information is exchanged.

Accountability: Scrum and agile process

Effectively coach the squad about agile principles and scrum framework

Assist the team and agree on shared quality standards in the form of a definition of done

Assist the team with handover in the form of definition of ready

Organize the schedule and materials required for all sprint ceremonies

Facilitate sprint planning, product grooming, reviews and retrospectives keeping the tefocused and ensuring that everyone contributes

Ensure that daily scrum happens and useful to the team

Accountability: Managing delivery

Work with product owner as they develop strategy, track progress and manage stakeholders

Assist the product owner to establish the product backlog

Meticulously monitor quality of work and take necessary corrective actions when necessary

Understand the team dynamics and seek to guide them into productive ways of working promoting whole team thinking

Lead the team through problems not by providing solution but providing by helping them identify options

Work with key stakeholders to interact productively with the scrum team

Building capabilities Continuously develop your own expertise by, for example, actively seeking and incorporating feedback, and following external trends and best practices Contribute to the knowledge building of the entire team by actively sharing insights and success stories Continuously research and share insights into world standards and best practices Evangelizing agile and scrum in other squads.



Education and Experience Required:

Matric (Mandatory)

Degree or diploma in a Software or Process related discipline such as (but not limited to) Engineering, Computer Science, IT (NQF level 4)

Minimum of 2 years of technical delivery of agile software projects OR track record of delivering high quality agile projects, with strong customer impact

Ability to communicate ideas through drawing, digital tools, prototyping, model making, journeys etc.

Knowledge and Skills Required:

Basic understanding of either Product design, Service Design or Process Design

Firm grasp of modern software development methods

lUnderstanding of continuous integration and continuous delivery

Problem-solving skills ability to work tirelessly and think creatively in order to find solutions

to problems that result in a great customer experience

Literacy of design tools specific to discipline.

Understanding of the importance of data and insight in defining solutions and ability to use

data in decision-making

Awareness of new and emerging design trends and patterns in specific design discipline.

