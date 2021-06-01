Scrum Master 789

Jun 1, 2021

A Scrum Master is the facilitator for an agile development team. Scrum is a methodology that allows a team to self-organize and make changes quickly, in accordance with agile principles. The scrum master manages the process for how information is exchanged.

Accountability: Scrum and agile process

  • Effectively coach the squad about agile principles and scrum framework
  • Assist the team and agree on shared quality standards in the form of a definition of done
  • Assist the team with handover in the form of definition of ready
  • Organize the schedule and materials required for all sprint ceremonies
  • Facilitate sprint planning, product grooming, reviews and retrospectives keeping the tefocused and ensuring that everyone contributes
  • Ensure that daily scrum happens and useful to the team
  • Accountability: Managing delivery
  • Work with product owner as they develop strategy, track progress and manage stakeholders
  • Assist the product owner to establish the product backlog
  • Meticulously monitor quality of work and take necessary corrective actions when necessary
  • Understand the team dynamics and seek to guide them into productive ways of working promoting whole team thinking
  • Lead the team through problems not by providing solution but providing by helping them identify options
  • Work with key stakeholders to interact productively with the scrum team
  • Building capabilities
    • Continuously develop your own expertise by, for example, actively seeking and incorporating feedback, and following external trends and best practices
    • Contribute to the knowledge building of the entire team by actively sharing insights and success stories
    • Continuously research and share insights into world standards and best practices
    • Evangelizing agile and scrum in other squads.

About The Employer:

Education and Experience Required:

  • Matric (Mandatory)
  • Degree or diploma in a Software or Process related discipline such as (but not limited to) Engineering, Computer Science, IT (NQF level 4)
  • Minimum of 2 years of technical delivery of agile software projects OR track record of delivering high quality agile projects, with strong customer impact
  • Ability to communicate ideas through drawing, digital tools, prototyping, model making, journeys etc.

Knowledge and Skills Required:

  • Basic understanding of either Product design, Service Design or Process Design
  • Firm grasp of modern software development methods
  • lUnderstanding of continuous integration and continuous delivery
  • Problem-solving skills ability to work tirelessly and think creatively in order to find solutions
  • to problems that result in a great customer experience
  • Literacy of design tools specific to discipline.
  • Understanding of the importance of data and insight in defining solutions and ability to use
  • data in decision-making
  • Awareness of new and emerging design trends and patterns in specific design discipline.

