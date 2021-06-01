Senior Data Engineer (Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The technical expertise of a highly analytical Senior Data Engineer is sought by a forward-thinking Software Solutions Provider in Joburg for a Contract role where you will be hands-on involved in building data pipelines. You will interface directly with clients while collaborating with Data Scientists to ensure the exceptional & quick delivery of valuable working software to clients and their users. You must possess a suitable Degree in Computer Science or related field, have 5+ years Data Engineering, be familiar with Big Data tech, strong statistical analysis & modelling, understand database architectures, Data Modelling skills and proficient in MapReduce, Hive, Pig, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MSSQL, MATLAB, SAS, R and [URL Removed] –

Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years of Data Engineering experience in a variety of tools and programming languages.

Data processing and management experience.

Familiar with Big Data Technology.

Strong Statistical analysis and modelling.

Understanding of database architectures.

Hadoop-based technologies e.g., MapReduce, Hive and Pig.

SQL-based technologies e.g., PostgreSQL and MySQL, MSSQL.

Data Modelling.

Working with either MATLAB, SAS, R, Spark etc.

Ability to travel to work and client offices.

Advantageous / Desired

Experience with NoSQL technologies e.g., Cassandra and MongoDB.

Experience in pairing programming and agile methodologies.

Experience working directly with clients, leading projects, and mentoring Engineers.

Scripting and Programming languages (Python, Ruby, PowerShell, Golang, etc.).

Extensive experience working with server virtualisation E.g. (AWS, Azure, GCE, Digital Ocean, OpenStack, CloudStack, CloudFoundry, etc.).

Proficiency in Linux and Windows systems (RHEL, Ubuntu, CentOS, etc.).

Some experience with continuous integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity etc.).

Experience working with Hadoop, Kafka, Spark, Cassandra, Mongo

Some experience with test automation and tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for growing your skills, tackling interesting work and challenging problems.

An eagerness to learn enough about whatever tools or tricks are needed to get the job done.

Love working with Software Development teams releasing production-ready software daily.

Strong analytical skills, a real passion for working with data and a strong interest in solving data problems.

