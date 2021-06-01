Senior Imports Controller at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Updating clients on a daily basis or when the client requires it
- Ensuring that files are profitable
- Minimizing losses on files
- Ensuring that shipments are cleared correctly and a Clearing Instruction is in file
- Loading all purchases and sellings on file
- Ensuring all emails are attended to within 24 hours of receiving them
- All queries are attended to within 48 hours of receiving them
- Ensure pre-alert documents are received
- Monitor all third parties on shipments and ensure payments are made timeously
- Complying with Department SOP Job Function
- A file to be opened immediately, all correspondence to be printed and kept in the file
- Get in touch with our office in the origin country, to contact the shipper and arrange shipment
- Provide our office with the necessary information such as booking confirmation, contract number, shipper contact detail, etc
- Keep the client updated daily on the progress of their shipment/orders
- Once the vessel sails all documents obtained from booking office and file handed to the respective controller Requesting ANFS/ SOBS from various lines and registering your file
- Requesting Invoices from service providers
- Handover all relevant documents to the Customs Department for necessary framing of the Entry
- Liaise with haulers & shipping lines
- Ensure clients are invoiced in line with what has been agreed and the costing to draft status
- Ensure supplier invoices are in line with proposed costs on the company’s system and returned to the Sea freight Manager
- Taking responsibility on your files on your desk
- Ensuring that your work station is kept neat at all times
- All files that you handle will be filed away by yourself
- Any other delegated tasks deemed as reasonable as assigned by the reporting manager
Non-negotiable requirements:
- Matric
- Knowledge of Sea Freight and Air Freight
- Imports and Exports Experience
- Experience working with Cargowise
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Senior Imports Controller for a company based in the Boquinar Industrial Area. The ideal candidate must have a matric,, Imports Certificate and a minimum of 10 years experience in the industry.