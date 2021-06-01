Senior Imports Controller at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:

Updating clients on a daily basis or when the client requires it

Ensuring that files are profitable

Minimizing losses on files

Updating clients

Ensuring that shipments are cleared correctly and a Clearing Instruction is in file

Loading all purchases and sellings on file

Ensuring all emails are attended to within 24 hours of receiving them

All queries are attended to within 48 hours of receiving them

Ensure pre-alert documents are received

Monitor all third parties on shipments and ensure payments are made timeously

Complying with Department SOP Job Function

A file to be opened immediately, all correspondence to be printed and kept in the file

Get in touch with our office in the origin country, to contact the shipper and arrange shipment

Provide our office with the necessary information such as booking confirmation, contract number, shipper contact detail, etc

Keep the client updated daily on the progress of their shipment/orders

Once the vessel sails all documents obtained from booking office and file handed to the respective controller Requesting ANFS/ SOBS from various lines and registering your file

Requesting Invoices from service providers

Handover all relevant documents to the Customs Department for necessary framing of the Entry

Liaise with haulers & shipping lines

Ensure clients are invoiced in line with what has been agreed and the costing to draft status

Ensure supplier invoices are in line with proposed costs on the company’s system and returned to the Sea freight Manager

Taking responsibility on your files on your desk

Ensuring that your work station is kept neat at all times

All files that you handle will be filed away by yourself

Any other delegated tasks deemed as reasonable as assigned by the reporting manager

Non-negotiable requirements:

Matric

Knowledge of Sea Freight and Air Freight

Imports and Exports Experience

Experience working with Cargowise

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Senior Imports Controller for a company based in the Boquinar Industrial Area. The ideal candidate must have a matric,, Imports Certificate and a minimum of 10 years experience in the industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position