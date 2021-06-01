Senior Imports Controller at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Updating clients on a daily basis or when the client requires it
  • Ensuring that files are profitable
  • Minimizing losses on files
  • Ensuring that shipments are cleared correctly and a Clearing Instruction is in file
  • Loading all purchases and sellings on file
  • Ensuring all emails are attended to within 24 hours of receiving them
  • All queries are attended to within 48 hours of receiving them
  • Ensure pre-alert documents are received
  • Monitor all third parties on shipments and ensure payments are made timeously
  • Complying with Department SOP Job Function
  • A file to be opened immediately, all correspondence to be printed and kept in the file
  • Get in touch with our office in the origin country, to contact the shipper and arrange shipment
  • Provide our office with the necessary information such as booking confirmation, contract number, shipper contact detail, etc
  • Keep the client updated daily on the progress of their shipment/orders
  • Once the vessel sails all documents obtained from booking office and file handed to the respective controller Requesting ANFS/ SOBS from various lines and registering your file
  • Requesting Invoices from service providers
  • Handover all relevant documents to the Customs Department for necessary framing of the Entry
  • Liaise with haulers & shipping lines
  • Ensure clients are invoiced in line with what has been agreed and the costing to draft status
  • Ensure supplier invoices are in line with proposed costs on the company’s system and returned to the Sea freight Manager
  • Taking responsibility on your files on your desk
  • Ensuring that your work station is kept neat at all times
  • All files that you handle will be filed away by yourself
  • Any other delegated tasks deemed as reasonable as assigned by the reporting manager

Non-negotiable requirements:

  • Matric
  • Knowledge of Sea Freight and Air Freight
  • Imports and Exports Experience
  • Experience working with Cargowise

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Senior Imports Controller for a company based in the Boquinar Industrial Area. The ideal candidate must have a matric,, Imports Certificate and a minimum of 10 years experience in the industry.

