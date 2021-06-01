Senior Software Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Software Developer to join their team. You will be expected to interact with various stakeholders including business owners, project managers, their IOT company, their AI/ML company, among others. You should be willing to challenge yourself and your thinking but still live in the practical.Duties:
- In-house development on several platforms including Forms, Web and Mobile
- Architecture design and development including SQL
Requirements:
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a software developer, software engineer or similar role
- Current experience with Microsoft technologies, specifically C#, .Net and Microsoft SQL
- Microsoft certification (e.g. MCSD) or BSc degree
- Experience with Unix shell, Docker, Kafka and Python will be highly beneficial
- Current experience with web and mobile development. Experience with ASP.Net MVC, React, React Native a plus
- Strong organisational and interpersonal skills
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Customer focused
- Comfortable managing the interface into the broader business
- A questioning mindset for “the way it has always been done”
- An ability to understand complex structures with many moving parts