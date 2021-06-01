Shift Millwright at Headhunters

Jun 1, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Mpumalanga is currently looking to employ a Shift Millwright.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide maintenance support to Production, Electrical / C&I and Maintenance teams at the Steel plant / Cold Mills.
  • Daily plant checks, spares management and preventative maintenance in mechanical/electrical/C&I fields to ensure maximum plant availability.
  • Breakdown Maintenance.
  • Complete job cards and Statutory Schedules.
  • Maintain standards in the plant and adhere to all safety rules and procedures.
  • Must be flexible to perform multi-skilled duties and work shifts.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Trade relevant N3 / Matric with Mathematics and Science and a valid Millwright Trade Certificate.
  • A minimum of 3 years Experience in different pumps, valves, cylinders and pneumatic drives are required.
  • A minimum of 3 years Experience in electrical work e.g. MCC components, electrical motors and solenoids.
  • Demonstrate strong problem solving skills, leadership ability and high tolerance for pressure
  • Be self-motivated and able to work independently
  • Must be Computer literate and able to communicate at different levels.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

