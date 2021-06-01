Shift Millwright at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Mpumalanga is currently looking to employ a Shift Millwright.

Responsibilities:

Provide maintenance support to Production, Electrical / C&I and Maintenance teams at the Steel plant / Cold Mills.

Daily plant checks, spares management and preventative maintenance in mechanical/electrical/C&I fields to ensure maximum plant availability.

Breakdown Maintenance.

Complete job cards and Statutory Schedules.

Maintain standards in the plant and adhere to all safety rules and procedures.

Must be flexible to perform multi-skilled duties and work shifts.

Qualifications and Experience:

Trade relevant N3 / Matric with Mathematics and Science and a valid Millwright Trade Certificate.

A minimum of 3 years Experience in different pumps, valves, cylinders and pneumatic drives are required.

A minimum of 3 years Experience in electrical work e.g. MCC components, electrical motors and solenoids.

Demonstrate strong problem solving skills, leadership ability and high tolerance for pressure

Be self-motivated and able to work independently

Must be Computer literate and able to communicate at different levels.

