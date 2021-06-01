Shift Millwright at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Mpumalanga is currently looking to employ a Shift Millwright.
Responsibilities:
- Provide maintenance support to Production, Electrical / C&I and Maintenance teams at the Steel plant / Cold Mills.
- Daily plant checks, spares management and preventative maintenance in mechanical/electrical/C&I fields to ensure maximum plant availability.
- Breakdown Maintenance.
- Complete job cards and Statutory Schedules.
- Maintain standards in the plant and adhere to all safety rules and procedures.
- Must be flexible to perform multi-skilled duties and work shifts.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Trade relevant N3 / Matric with Mathematics and Science and a valid Millwright Trade Certificate.
- A minimum of 3 years Experience in different pumps, valves, cylinders and pneumatic drives are required.
- A minimum of 3 years Experience in electrical work e.g. MCC components, electrical motors and solenoids.
- Demonstrate strong problem solving skills, leadership ability and high tolerance for pressure
- Be self-motivated and able to work independently
- Must be Computer literate and able to communicate at different levels.
