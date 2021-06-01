Site Foreman at Headhunters

Our client, operating in the building and construction sector, and based in George, is currently looking to employ an experienced Site Forman to their team, with 5 years experienced gained in a similar environment.

Note : Fixed term contract offered thereafter, depending on performance a full time offer may be extended.

Qualifications :

  • Matric
  • Post matric qualification / certification advantageous

Other :

  • 5 to 7 years experience in a similar role
  • Experienced gained in residential building projects
  • Must be experienced in all aspects of site work and management thereof
  • Must be able to pass a NHBRC test
  • Must understand the OHS standards and ensure adherence to this
  • Must be able to take the initiative
  • Must be willing to “get involved / hands on” when required
  • Must be able to manage people
  • Must take responsibility and accountability
  • Must have a high work ethic
  • Must have good problems solving skills
  • Must have good people skills
  • Must be methodical and accurate
  • Must be honest
  • Must have a code 8 drivers license – code 10 preferable

