Site Foreman at Headhunters

Our client, operating in the building and construction sector, and based in George, is currently looking to employ an experienced Site Forman to their team, with 5 years experienced gained in a similar environment.
Note : Fixed term contract offered thereafter, depending on performance a full time offer may be extended.
Qualifications :
- Matric
- Post matric qualification / certification advantageous
Other :
- 5 to 7 years experience in a similar role
- Experienced gained in residential building projects
- Must be experienced in all aspects of site work and management thereof
- Must be able to pass a NHBRC test
- Must understand the OHS standards and ensure adherence to this
- Must be able to take the initiative
- Must be willing to “get involved / hands on” when required
- Must be able to manage people
- Must take responsibility and accountability
- Must have a high work ethic
- Must have good problems solving skills
- Must have good people skills
- Must be methodical and accurate
- Must be honest
- Must have a code 8 drivers license – code 10 preferable