Social Media Marketer (Half-Day / Work from Home) at Headhunters

Our client in the safari / hunting industry is looking for a Social Media Marketer.

Please note: This is a half-day / work from home position. The candidate needs to possess the relevant equipment, e.g. laptop, to perform all duties.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant qualification will be beneficial, but not essential.

At least 2 years relevant experience.

Able to use own equipment (e.g. laptop).

The ability to work independently and without supervision essential .

. Creative / out of the box thinker.

Proactive and innovative.

Basic Graphic Design skills beneficial, but not essential.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinating the digital / social media marketing for 2 businesses.

Planning, Creating, and Managing social media posts.

Targeting specific groups via social media.

Generating traffic to the website(s).

Updating website(s) when required.

Compiling monthly reports.

