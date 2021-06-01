Social Media Marketer (Half-Day / Work from Home) at Headhunters

Jun 1, 2021

Our client in the safari / hunting industry is looking for a Social Media Marketer.

Please note: This is a half-day / work from home position. The candidate needs to possess the relevant equipment, e.g. laptop, to perform all duties.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Relevant qualification will be beneficial, but not essential.
  • At least 2 years relevant experience.
  • Able to use own equipment (e.g. laptop).
  • The ability to work independently and without supervision essential.
  • Creative / out of the box thinker.
  • Proactive and innovative.
  • Basic Graphic Design skills beneficial, but not essential.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Coordinating the digital / social media marketing for 2 businesses.
  • Planning, Creating, and Managing social media posts.
  • Targeting specific groups via social media.
  • Generating traffic to the website(s).
  • Updating website(s) when required.
  • Compiling monthly reports.

