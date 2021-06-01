Social Media Marketer (Half-Day / Work from Home) at Headhunters

Our client in the safari / hunting industry is looking for a Social Media Marketer.
Please note: This is a half-day / work from home position. The candidate needs to possess the relevant equipment, e.g. laptop, to perform all duties.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant qualification will be beneficial, but not essential.
- At least 2 years relevant experience.
- Able to use own equipment (e.g. laptop).
- The ability to work independently and without supervision essential.
- Creative / out of the box thinker.
- Proactive and innovative.
- Basic Graphic Design skills beneficial, but not essential.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Coordinating the digital / social media marketing for 2 businesses.
- Planning, Creating, and Managing social media posts.
- Targeting specific groups via social media.
- Generating traffic to the website(s).
- Updating website(s) when required.
- Compiling monthly reports.