Stakeholder support services assistant Manager

To co-ordinate and, where required, manage communications to achieve Umgeni Water’s strategic objectives and outcomes relating to customer, staff and stakeholder understanding and support. Recording and reporting on water resources and environmental developments that could impact on reputation and mandate/licence to operator. Recording and reporting on deliberations at and outcomes of stakeholder engagement activities. Monitoring of expanding operating environment to identify risks and opportunities and to identify potential new stakeholders. Formation of amicable relationships with new stakeholders, including community-based and marginalised groups and their leaderships. Creating effective and practical platforms and opportunities for exposure to products and services in order to achieve strategic growth objectives contained in its revised Strategy and Vision 2050. Identifying and planning events towards achieving customer and stakeholder understanding and support. *Developing strategic relationships with traditional authorities in order for the Chief Executive and Executives and Senior Managers to engage effectively on servitude encroachments, associated matters and proposed new housing and business developments on land controlled and managed by traditional authorities.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENT – DEGREE IN JORNALISM

– Contribute to customer and stakeholder management strategy and operational plans.

– Contribute to management of public, customer and stakeholder relations.

– Contribute to reputation management and reputation enhancement interventions, projects, platforms and strategies.

– Arrange and manage all logistics for media engagements.

– Contribute to Umgeni Water’s strategies to increase products offerings to existing customers and to expand customer base by identifying needs and products requirements of potential new customer.

Perform general management and administration activities.

