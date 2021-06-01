Strategy Analyst

Job Responsibilities
- Discover insights through analysing multiple data sources and translate them into actionable insight for non-technical audiences
- Ensure that business data and analytic requirements are established, understood and met through the design of appropriate insight projects
- Undertake original statistical analysis of multiple data sources with the aim of establishing connections between disparate sets of information and recommending actions
- Navigate between strategic, technical and tactical levels of thinking when dealing with different stakeholder types
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the company.
- Produce targeted reports/presentations that summarise findings and recommendations in order to inform senior management decision-making by collecting and analysing data timeously.
- Solve customer needs and drive the strategy for the business by analysing and interpreting data on strategic issues and business-related challenges faced by the company.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc).
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy (e.g. Green Strategy).
- Research and analyse queries by consulting with different stakeholders across the company to deliver timeous and accurate resolutions.
- Identify various stakeholder requirements and collaborate across divisions in order to achieve common purpose.
- Assist in the creation; maintenance and coordination of team effectiveness and disciplines through collaboration with stakeholders to enhance the actions and appropriateness of execution.
- Respond timeously and professionally to a variety of adhoc business requests that have an impact across the division and organization.
- Minimize risk and enhance customer satisfaction by developing embedded reporting processes and ensuring they are aligned with the company standards.
- Obtain company goals and objectives and deliver within the budget by driving processes to continuously improve internal customer satisfaction within the organization.
- Report and present effectively the key findings in an appropriate way to the audience for them to execute decisions according to regulations and legislation.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing the company and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned.
- Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management.
- Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.
- Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.
Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
Undergraduate qualification: Finance, Statistics, Engineering
Preferred Qualification
Post graduate degree in Maths, Engineering or finance
Type of Exposure
- Conducting root cause analysis
- Analysing situations or data that require an in depth evaluation of multiple factors
- Developing ways to minimize risks
- Drafting reports
- Managing conflict situations
- Influencing stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas
- Sharing information in different ways to increase stakeholders understanding
- Brainstorming ways of improving a product or situation.
- Challenging the status quo with a view to improving the environment or people’s understanding
- Communicating standards to others
- Comparing two or more sets of information
- Conducting a needs analysis
- Writing business proposals
Minimum Experience Level
3-5 years experience in data / statistical analysis and Project Management in a financial environment.
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Banking procedures
- Business principles
- Business terms and definitions
- Business writing
- Communication Strategies
- Data analysis
- Industry trends
- Microsoft Office
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Data
- statistical analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree