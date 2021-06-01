Strategy Analyst

Jun 1, 2021

Job Responsibilities

  • Discover insights through analysing multiple data sources and translate them into actionable insight for non-technical audiences
  • Ensure that business data and analytic requirements are established, understood and met through the design of appropriate insight projects
  • Undertake original statistical analysis of multiple data sources with the aim of establishing connections between disparate sets of information and recommending actions
  • Navigate between strategic, technical and tactical levels of thinking when dealing with different stakeholder types
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the company.
  • Produce targeted reports/presentations that summarise findings and recommendations in order to inform senior management decision-making by collecting and analysing data timeously.
  • Solve customer needs and drive the strategy for the business by analysing and interpreting data on strategic issues and business-related challenges faced by the company.
  • Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc).
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy (e.g. Green Strategy).
  • Research and analyse queries by consulting with different stakeholders across the company to deliver timeous and accurate resolutions.
  • Identify various stakeholder requirements and collaborate across divisions in order to achieve common purpose.
  • Assist in the creation; maintenance and coordination of team effectiveness and disciplines through collaboration with stakeholders to enhance the actions and appropriateness of execution.
  • Respond timeously and professionally to a variety of adhoc business requests that have an impact across the division and organization.
  • Minimize risk and enhance customer satisfaction by developing embedded reporting processes and ensuring they are aligned with the company standards.
  • Obtain company goals and objectives and deliver within the budget by driving processes to continuously improve internal customer satisfaction within the organization.
  • Report and present effectively the key findings in an appropriate way to the audience for them to execute decisions according to regulations and legislation.
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing the company and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned.
  • Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management.
  • Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.
  • Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.
  • Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level
Undergraduate qualification: Finance, Statistics, Engineering

Preferred Qualification
Post graduate degree in Maths, Engineering or finance

Type of Exposure

  • Conducting root cause analysis
  • Analysing situations or data that require an in depth evaluation of multiple factors
  • Developing ways to minimize risks
  • Drafting reports
  • Managing conflict situations
  • Influencing stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas
  • Sharing information in different ways to increase stakeholders understanding
  • Brainstorming ways of improving a product or situation.
  • Challenging the status quo with a view to improving the environment or people’s understanding
  • Communicating standards to others
  • Comparing two or more sets of information
  • Conducting a needs analysis
  • Writing business proposals

Minimum Experience Level
3-5 years experience in data / statistical analysis and Project Management in a financial environment.
Technical / Professional Knowledge

  • Banking procedures
  • Business principles
  • Business terms and definitions
  • Business writing
  • Communication Strategies
  • Data analysis
  • Industry trends
  • Microsoft Office

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Data
  • statistical analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

