Strategy Analyst

Job Responsibilities

Discover insights through analysing multiple data sources and translate them into actionable insight for non-technical audiences

Ensure that business data and analytic requirements are established, understood and met through the design of appropriate insight projects

Undertake original statistical analysis of multiple data sources with the aim of establishing connections between disparate sets of information and recommending actions

Navigate between strategic, technical and tactical levels of thinking when dealing with different stakeholder types

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the company.

Produce targeted reports/presentations that summarise findings and recommendations in order to inform senior management decision-making by collecting and analysing data timeously.

Solve customer needs and drive the strategy for the business by analysing and interpreting data on strategic issues and business-related challenges faced by the company.

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy (e.g. Green Strategy).

Research and analyse queries by consulting with different stakeholders across the company to deliver timeous and accurate resolutions.

Identify various stakeholder requirements and collaborate across divisions in order to achieve common purpose.

Assist in the creation; maintenance and coordination of team effectiveness and disciplines through collaboration with stakeholders to enhance the actions and appropriateness of execution.

Respond timeously and professionally to a variety of adhoc business requests that have an impact across the division and organization.

Minimize risk and enhance customer satisfaction by developing embedded reporting processes and ensuring they are aligned with the company standards.

Obtain company goals and objectives and deliver within the budget by driving processes to continuously improve internal customer satisfaction within the organization.

Report and present effectively the key findings in an appropriate way to the audience for them to execute decisions according to regulations and legislation.

Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing the company and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned.

Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management.

Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.

Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction.

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Undergraduate qualification: Finance, Statistics, Engineering

Preferred Qualification

Post graduate degree in Maths, Engineering or finance

Type of Exposure

Conducting root cause analysis

Analysing situations or data that require an in depth evaluation of multiple factors

Developing ways to minimize risks

Drafting reports

Managing conflict situations

Influencing stakeholders to obtain buy-in for concepts and ideas

Sharing information in different ways to increase stakeholders understanding

Brainstorming ways of improving a product or situation.

Challenging the status quo with a view to improving the environment or people’s understanding

Communicating standards to others

Comparing two or more sets of information

Conducting a needs analysis

Writing business proposals

Minimum Experience Level

3-5 years experience in data / statistical analysis and Project Management in a financial environment.

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Banking procedures

Business principles

Business terms and definitions

Business writing

Communication Strategies

Data analysis

Industry trends

Microsoft Office

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Data

statistical analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

