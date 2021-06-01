Team Leader- Staff Loans

Additional requirements:

? industry, organisational and business awareness skill and knowledge;

? quality assurance skill and knowledge;

? continuous improvement skill and knowledge;

? continued learning and/or professional development skill and knowledge;

? Finance strategy knowledge and skill;

? Finance planning knowledge and skill;

? Finance legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill;

? Financial accounting knowledge and skill;

? Financial analysis and reporting knowledge and skill ;

? Financial reconciliation knowledge and skill;

? Taxation knowledge and skill;

? Staff loan and benefits administration knowledge and skill;

? Payroll administration knowledge and skill;

? Pension administration knowledge and skill;

? Function specific- performance management knowledge and skill;

? Function specific – information systems knowledge and skill ;

? Business continuity planning knowledge and skill;

? Conceptual thinking;

? Effective communication;

? Flexibility;

? Drive for results;

? Learning focus;

? Team work;

? Service & stakeholder;

? Building & maintaining relationships;

? Judgement and decision making;

? Impact and influence;

? Analysis and problem solving;

? Resilience; and

? Managing complexity and ambiguity.

Qualifications/ Certification:

? a minimum of a Bachelor of Commerce or Advanced Diploma in Accounting (NQF7), or an equivalent qualification; and

? a minimum of five to eight years’ experience within the loans administration environment, pension fund administration as well as payroll environment.

Key deliverables:

? Plan and allocate work for others in the team, using discretion in defining and prioritising work for team

? Supervise the section’s administrative processes thereby ensuring adherence to relevant policies, legislation and regulations

? Lead and participate in engagements with relevant stakeholders/clients, within the SARB and external parties, displaying a service orientation in own work and the ability to solicit information as well as convey and explain information fluently

? Ensure adherence to controls and that work is performed within established practices, given processes, and regulations ensuring compliance with standards, policies and other guidelines in executing own tasks

? Diagnose problems, choose and/or modify routines to deal with them, displaying the ability to provide solutions for problems within a defined context

? Provide team leadership in the administration of benefits as per the staff loans and motor vehicle benefits policies of the SARB, the SARB retirement fund rules and regulations as well as the Remuneration policy

? Review and authorise payments, accounting transactions and data captured by junior team members ensuring accuracy, completeness and timeous delivery

? Support the senior team leader in providing accurate and complete periodic management information in a timely manner

? Proactively broaden knowledge of functional area, displaying willingness to make improvements in own work (including methods and practices)

? Take responsibility for managing the performance and development of the team

? Propose and implement the refinement and continuous improvement of systems, tools, controls, methods and processes in own area

