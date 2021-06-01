The Role: A Giant in the logistics field is on the lookout for a Vice President Digital & IT. Responsible for ensuring the efficient delivery of Digital & Information Technology products/services to all businesses and clients through managing an operational budget and effective staffing of [URL Removed] and Experience: Qualifications & Experience Required:
? IT/Business Related Post-Graduate Degree
? BSc (Hons) Information Systems Technology
? BCom (Hons) Informatics
? Industrial Engineering
? ITIL Foundations
? Up to 10 years of experience at a senior management level in relation to shaping, leading and managing IT functions and geographically dispersed teams within the Logistics / Supply Chain / Road Freight / Contract Logistics industry.
? Demonstrated proficiency in successfully leading an IT team through significant change and performance improvement programs and external and internal stakeholder management and [URL Removed] Accountabilities: ? Responsible for ensuring the delivery of end-to-end D&IT products/services
to the businesses
? Ensure tstrategic IT initiatives/demand is aligned to the D&IT strategy
? Formulate input for D&IT operational budget for the business to ensure
that strategic deliverables are adequately budgeted for.
? Build relationship between D&IT and key stakeholders in the business.
? Serve as an escalation point for any critical D&IT issue/problem within
the business.
? Provide Warehouse and Order Management Systems to all the areas in the [URL Removed] and Attributes: Behavioural Competencies:
? Deciding and Initiating Action
? Leading and Supervising
? Working with People
? Adhering to Principles and Values
? Relating and Networking
? Presenting and Communicating Information
? Analysing
? Learning and Researching
? Creating and Innovating
? Formulating Strategies and Concepts
? Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives