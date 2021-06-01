Vice President Digital & IT

The Role: A Giant in the logistics field is on the lookout for a Vice President Digital & IT. Responsible for ensuring the efficient delivery of Digital & Information Technology products/services to all businesses and clients through managing an operational budget and effective staffing of [URL Removed] and Experience: Qualifications & Experience Required:

? IT/Business Related Post-Graduate Degree

? BSc (Hons) Information Systems Technology

? BCom (Hons) Informatics

? Industrial Engineering

? ITIL Foundations

? Up to 10 years of experience at a senior management level in relation to shaping, leading and managing IT functions and geographically dispersed teams within the Logistics / Supply Chain / Road Freight / Contract Logistics industry.

? Demonstrated proficiency in successfully leading an IT team through significant change and performance improvement programs and external and internal stakeholder management and [URL Removed] Accountabilities: ? Responsible for ensuring the delivery of end-to-end D&IT products/services

to the businesses

? Ensure tstrategic IT initiatives/demand is aligned to the D&IT strategy

? Formulate input for D&IT operational budget for the business to ensure

that strategic deliverables are adequately budgeted for.

? Build relationship between D&IT and key stakeholders in the business.

? Serve as an escalation point for any critical D&IT issue/problem within

the business.

? Provide Warehouse and Order Management Systems to all the areas in the [URL Removed] and Attributes: Behavioural Competencies:

? Deciding and Initiating Action

? Leading and Supervising

? Working with People

? Adhering to Principles and Values

? Relating and Networking

? Presenting and Communicating Information

? Analysing

? Learning and Researching

? Creating and Innovating

? Formulating Strategies and Concepts

? Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

