An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a
Virtual Device Software Developer
with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Years of experience: 4+ Years
Level of Experience: Senior
Role tasks
- As part of the Virtual Device Product you
design, development, test and automate a global scalable application for virtual Desktop and App delivery for our internal and external customers within the BMW Group worldwide.
-
This solution includes backend and frontend interfaces to achieve our Vision”We provide virtual Desktops and Appswithin 10 minutes to our customers worldwide.”
-
Be involved with the entire deployment lifecycle:
- Capture clear and well-documented requirements treating user experience and security as a first-class citizen.
- Be an integral part of our sec-dev-ops team
- Work with other teams on integration
scenarios involving web services and authentication mechanisms.
Main function:
- Development and testing of a cloud native
based API driven orchestration and automation
- Designing user interfaces using web technologiesCollaboration within an internationalproduct team, including external providers, vendors and customers.
Detailed technical experience with:
Cloud-Native (e.g. Azure, AWS, Google Cloud) Architecture, Design and development experience
- Development experience in one or more development programming languages like C#, Java etc.
- RESTful APIs
- Experience in front end and backend development
- Experience using HTML, jQuery, JavaScript and CSS
- Code version Control, e.g. git
- CI/CD (Jenkins)
- Experience with SDLC frameworks, e.g. Microsoft SDL
- Experience with security requirements
and technologies.
- UX design experience
- Interface Description Language for describing RESTful APIs tools
- Database Design experience
- Atlassian Toolchain, i.e. Jira, Confluence
- Unit & Integration Testing
PowerShell
