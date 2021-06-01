Virtual Device Software Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 4+ Years

Level of Experience: Senior

Role tasks

As part of the Virtual Device Product you

design, development, test and automate a global scalable application for virtual Desktop and App delivery for our internal and external customers within the BMW Group worldwide.

This solution includes backend and frontend interfaces to achieve our Vision”We provide virtual Desktops and Appswithin 10 minutes to our customers worldwide.”

Be involved with the entire deployment lifecycle:

Capture clear and well-documented requirements treating user experience and security as a first-class citizen.

Be an integral part of our sec-dev-ops team

Work with other teams on integration

scenarios involving web services and authentication mechanisms.

Main function:

Development and testing of a cloud native

based API driven orchestration and automation

Designing user interfaces using web technologiesCollaboration within an internationalproduct team, including external providers, vendors and customers.

Detailed technical experience with:

Cloud-Native (e.g. Azure, AWS, Google Cloud) Architecture, Design and development experience

Development experience in one or more development programming languages like C#, Java etc.

RESTful APIs

Experience in front end and backend development

Experience using HTML, jQuery, JavaScript and CSS

Code version Control, e.g. git

CI/CD (Jenkins)

Experience with SDLC frameworks, e.g. Microsoft SDL

Experience with security requirements

and technologies.

UX design experience

Interface Description Language for describing RESTful APIs tools

Database Design experience

Atlassian Toolchain, i.e. Jira, Confluence

Unit & Integration Testing

PowerShell

Desired Skills:

Cloud native

UX Design

RESTful API

GIT

CSS

Javascript

SDLC framework

JIRA

Confluence

