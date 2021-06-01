Virtual Device Software Developer

Jun 1, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Virtual Device Software Developer

with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Years of experience: 4+ Years

Level of Experience: Senior

Role tasks

  • As part of the Virtual Device Product you

design, development, test and automate a global scalable application for virtual Desktop and App delivery for our internal and external customers within the BMW Group worldwide.

  • This solution includes backend and frontend interfaces to achieve our Vision”We provide virtual Desktops and Appswithin 10 minutes to our customers worldwide.”

  • Be involved with the entire deployment lifecycle:

  • Capture clear and well-documented requirements treating user experience and security as a first-class citizen.
  • Be an integral part of our sec-dev-ops team
  • Work with other teams on integration

scenarios involving web services and authentication mechanisms.

Main function:

  • Development and testing of a cloud native

based API driven orchestration and automation

  • Designing user interfaces using web technologiesCollaboration within an internationalproduct team, including external providers, vendors and customers.

Detailed technical experience with:

Cloud-Native (e.g. Azure, AWS, Google Cloud) Architecture, Design and development experience

  • Development experience in one or more development programming languages like C#, Java etc.
  • RESTful APIs
  • Experience in front end and backend development
  • Experience using HTML, jQuery, JavaScript and CSS
  • Code version Control, e.g. git
  • CI/CD (Jenkins)
  • Experience with SDLC frameworks, e.g. Microsoft SDL
  • Experience with security requirements

and technologies.

  • UX design experience
  • Interface Description Language for describing RESTful APIs tools
  • Database Design experience
  • Atlassian Toolchain, i.e. Jira, Confluence
  • Unit & Integration Testing

PowerShell

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud native
  • UX Design
  • RESTful API
  • GIT
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • SDLC framework
  • JIRA
  • Confluence

