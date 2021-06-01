Warehouse Stock Controller

Jun 1, 2021

A well-established company is recruiting for a
WAREHOUSE STOCK CONTROLLER
KEMPTON PARK

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to be responsible for daily stock control count, ensure rotation of stock, sign off stock, oversee stock picking, assist with production and stock replenishing/packing

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Up to 1 year warehouse operations experience
  • Inventory rotation, inventory count and stock replenish/packing experience essential

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • stock controller

