Our client a well-established supplier of Safety Equipment is looking for a Workshop Coordinator / Receptionist to be based at their offices in Springfield Park, Durban
Duties:
– Answering switchboard & direct call accordingly.
– Taking messages where necessary.
– Welcome walk-in clients. Ensure the attendance register is signed.
– Booking instruments in for calibration/repair using job card system
– Loading instruments onto job card system.
– Compiling repair quotes and emailing to customers.
– Customer follow ups and liaison for workshop.
– Attending to couriers deliveries and collections.
– Operate Ikhokha card machine.
– Overseeing workshop Staff.
– Create daily job reports for workshop.
– Scheduling onsite calibrations with workshop and customers.
– Daily toolbox talks with workshop.
– Ordering office stationary / supplies for branch.
– Any other ad-hoc duties assigned branch manager/Directors.
– General office Administrative duties
Requirements:
– Experience (required): 3-5 years’ experience in Admin and customer service
– Computer literacy – MS Office
– Experience (preferred): Pastel experience
– Education (required): Matric – Minimum job requirement
Desired Skills:
- Pastel
- workshop
- Reception
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric