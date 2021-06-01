Workshop Coordinator

Our client a well-established supplier of Safety Equipment is looking for a Workshop Coordinator / Receptionist to be based at their offices in Springfield Park, Durban

Duties:

– Answering switchboard & direct call accordingly.

– Taking messages where necessary.

– Welcome walk-in clients. Ensure the attendance register is signed.

– Booking instruments in for calibration/repair using job card system

– Loading instruments onto job card system.

– Compiling repair quotes and emailing to customers.

– Customer follow ups and liaison for workshop.

– Attending to couriers deliveries and collections.

– Operate Ikhokha card machine.

– Overseeing workshop Staff.

– Create daily job reports for workshop.

– Scheduling onsite calibrations with workshop and customers.

– Daily toolbox talks with workshop.

– Ordering office stationary / supplies for branch.

– Any other ad-hoc duties assigned branch manager/Directors.

– General office Administrative duties

Requirements:

– Experience (required): 3-5 years’ experience in Admin and customer service

– Computer literacy – MS Office

– Experience (preferred): Pastel experience

– Education (required): Matric – Minimum job requirement

Desired Skills:

Pastel

workshop

Reception

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

