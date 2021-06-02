Position: Accountant (Accounts Receivable) – SM
Location: West Rand
Salary: R360K
Responsibilities:
- Facilitate and prepare an annual budget within the agreed timelines in the format required by the company.
- Prepare forecasts for each quarter, based on the approved budget, and clearly lay out the expected profitability and position of the company for the financial year.
- Develop and distribute a reporting calendar detailing dates and times to report on the financial performance of the company and laying out concerns and suggestions to improve.
- Prepare and distribute invoices to customers as and when required.
- Reconcile quotations, sales orders, and final invoice amounts on a frequent basis.
- Prepare monthly sales journals to ensure revenue is recognized in terms of the company’s policy and accounting standards.
- Facilitate all export documentation, which includes the administration, reviewing, and reporting of Letters of Credit and liaison with bankers to ensure foreign currency is received.
- Reconciliation of and preparation of journals in terms of inter alia customer deposit amounts received in advance, and other general balance sheet accounts.
- VAT reconciliations, submissions, and facilitation of revenue authority reviews and audits as and when required.
Requirements:
- B degree or Financial Diploma
- Must have own transport
Desired Skills:
- General accounting experience
- transaction work
- reconciliations
- bookkeeping to Trial Balance
- Exceptional ability to work and deal with customers and to collect outstanding money
- Experience in terms of foreign transactions
- Need to understand accounting systems very well
- Accpac experience
- Team Player
- Attention to detail
- Energetic
- Debtors
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree