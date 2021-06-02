Accountant ( Accounts Receivable) – SM

Jun 2, 2021

Position: Accountant (Accounts Receivable) – SM
Location: West Rand
Salary: R360K

Responsibilities:

  • Facilitate and prepare an annual budget within the agreed timelines in the format required by the company.
  • Prepare forecasts for each quarter, based on the approved budget, and clearly lay out the expected profitability and position of the company for the financial year.
  • Develop and distribute a reporting calendar detailing dates and times to report on the financial performance of the company and laying out concerns and suggestions to improve.
  • Prepare and distribute invoices to customers as and when required.
  • Reconcile quotations, sales orders, and final invoice amounts on a frequent basis.
  • Prepare monthly sales journals to ensure revenue is recognized in terms of the company’s policy and accounting standards.
  • Facilitate all export documentation, which includes the administration, reviewing, and reporting of Letters of Credit and liaison with bankers to ensure foreign currency is received.
  • Reconciliation of and preparation of journals in terms of inter alia customer deposit amounts received in advance, and other general balance sheet accounts.
  • VAT reconciliations, submissions, and facilitation of revenue authority reviews and audits as and when required.

Requirements:

  • B degree or Financial Diploma
  • Must have own transport

Desired Skills:

  • General accounting experience
  • transaction work
  • reconciliations
  • bookkeeping to Trial Balance
  • Exceptional ability to work and deal with customers and to collect outstanding money
  • Experience in terms of foreign transactions
  • Need to understand accounting systems very well
  • Accpac experience
  • Team Player
  • Attention to detail
  • Energetic
  • Debtors

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position