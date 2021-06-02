Accountant Bookkeeper

Experienced seasoned bookkeeper/accountant required for a company offering Financial Services training to learners. The environment is friendly, dynamic and fast moving.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Full management of the payroll – comprising several different pay points, including:
- Twenty five employees and five hundred learners;
- Monthly payment of stipends, salaries, and allowances;
- Recording leave;
- Recording and managing staff loans;
- Recording and managing accurate SARS PAYE, UIF and SDL liabilities; and
- Recording and managing accurate Employer Tax Incentive (ETI) records and amounts
- Payroll – it is really important that there are full downloads done of all reports to match the monthly EMP201 submissions to SARS, and that any subsequent corrections or adjustments to returns are carefully recorded and reconciled
- Bi-monthly VAT returns (next period April/May ’21 due 30 June 2021):
- Analysis, review and reconciliation for the completeness and accuracy of the VAT return to be submitted to SARS;
- Checking and confirming accurate VAT documentation is on hand; and
- Developing, documenting, and maintaining a robust process for streamlining the above
- Weekly and monthly accounting for one large company (R30m turnover)
- Performing weekly bank reconciliations for all bank accounts
- Resolving Fixed Asset differences to the trial balance
- Completing monthly balance sheet reconciliations – from 1 March 2021 to date
- Communicating effectively with the client
- Contributing to a strong client relationship through positive interactions with client’ personnel
- Regularly communicating with Manager on work status and client issues that arise.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS
- Accounting qualification or degree
- 6-10 years of experience in the field or in a related area
- Familiar with standard accounting concepts, practices, procedures, and best practices
- within a particular field. Rely on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals. Perform a variety of tasks. Work under general supervision. A certain degree of creativity and latitude is required. Typically reports to a supervisor or manager.
COMPUTER SKILLS
- Xero Cloud (or similar)
- SimplePay payroll (or similar)
- E-Filing
- Advanced Excel is non-negotiable
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- A self-starter, with initiative, energy, and enthusiasm
- Able to work without close supervision
- Very high attention to detail
- Able to learn quickly and to listen
- Not scared to speak up if they have a suggestion or need to discuss something
- Willing to go “above and beyond” as necessary
WORK ENVIRONMENT / DETAIL
- The client is based in Sandton
- Some on-site work may need to be done on occasion
- Own home-office, with own computer and good internet connectivity is a MUST!!!
- Zoom meetings, telephone calls,
- Usual working hours, 08.30am to 4.30 pm
- Initially a three-month contract, working directly for the Consultant assisting the client, with potential to go permanent for the right candidate
Desired Skills:
- SimplePay
- home office
- full function bookkeeper
- Accounting Support
- Bank Reconciliation
- VAT
- SARS
- Payroll
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years