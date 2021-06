Agile Coach

The Role: A leading global technology giant is embarking on very exciting projects and requires your skills as an Agile CoachSkills and Experience: Requirements: Strong understanding of Scrum, Kanban and SAFe agile principles.Safe Agile CertificationKey Accountabilities: To help with training and defining Agile Ways of Working

Accountable for working with Business, DevOps team to align with common cadence and process

Drive the Agile maturity of teams on ground

