Applications Administrator

An Applications Administrator vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

To maintain, install, update internal and third-party applications

Location

Parktown

Key performance areas

Support the manager of the financial system with the maintenance of Sage X3 – with particular responsibility for master data and Quality Assurance

Lead or participate in ERP roll-out projects, contributing with technical input, facilitate functional design discussions, liaise with partner and localization vendors

Lead or participate in systems and process improvement projects according to the systems roadmap

Maintaining control of access rights, security settings and user privileges, including monthly system access security reviews and updating of system rights

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively

Troubleshoot system/software problems

Support testing and training with the rest of the systems team during implementation and during production

Training of staff on software/systems

Manage the superuser function

Responsible for accurate data extraction

Explore ways to constantly improve the quality of existing services, processes, and systems in order to be more efficient

Assist with maintaining data integrity of accounts

Importing and exporting of data

Report errors to vendors

Required minimum education and training

Diploma or Degree in Accounting/Computer Science

Required minimum work experience

Minimum of 3 years experience in a financial environment working with applications

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Experience working with or administering Sage X3 software will be advantageous

Proficiency using Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook

Able to identify and resolve application errors

Able to have extensive interaction with technical and non-technical persons (clients) and to bridge the gap between them

Must be deadline-driven and have the ability to see assignments and projects through

Able to deal with a volume of calls on a daily basis

Quick resolution of problems and prompt progress and status reports is indicative of the quality of service

Self-motivated

Able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

Experience with Microsoft SQL Management Studio will be advantageous

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 11 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

