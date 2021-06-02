An Applications Administrator vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof
Main purpose of the job
- To maintain, install, update internal and third-party applications
Location
- Parktown
Key performance areas
- Support the manager of the financial system with the maintenance of Sage X3 – with particular responsibility for master data and Quality Assurance
- Lead or participate in ERP roll-out projects, contributing with technical input, facilitate functional design discussions, liaise with partner and localization vendors
- Lead or participate in systems and process improvement projects according to the systems roadmap
- Maintaining control of access rights, security settings and user privileges, including monthly system access security reviews and updating of system rights
- Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively
- Troubleshoot system/software problems
- Support testing and training with the rest of the systems team during implementation and during production
- Training of staff on software/systems
- Manage the superuser function
- Responsible for accurate data extraction
- Explore ways to constantly improve the quality of existing services, processes, and systems in order to be more efficient
- Assist with maintaining data integrity of accounts
- Importing and exporting of data
- Report errors to vendors
Required minimum education and training
- Diploma or Degree in Accounting/Computer Science
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum of 3 years experience in a financial environment working with applications
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Experience working with or administering Sage X3 software will be advantageous
- Proficiency using Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook
- Able to identify and resolve application errors
- Able to have extensive interaction with technical and non-technical persons (clients) and to bridge the gap between them
- Must be deadline-driven and have the ability to see assignments and projects through
- Able to deal with a volume of calls on a daily basis
- Quick resolution of problems and prompt progress and status reports is indicative of the quality of service
- Self-motivated
- Able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Experience with Microsoft SQL Management Studio will be advantageous
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 11 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund