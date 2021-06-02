Architect

The Role: A leading global technology giant is embarking on very exciting projects and requires your skills. Skills and Experience: Experience:Extensive experience in Enterprise Applications,Microservices,DevOps ,TOGAF ,Solution management,Solution realization,Consensus building ,Solution shaping and problem solving,Cloud Infrastructure and experience in Data transformation program

Key Accountabilities: Interacts with teams to gather source system knowledge.

Work with the customer to arrive at the overall architecture.

Builds High Level Technical and architectural design.

Define coding standards and resolving semantic discrepancies.

