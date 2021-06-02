Assistant Company Secretary (FTC 6 months) at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Assistant Company Secretary (FTC 6 months) (Grade 7) successful applicants will be reporting to the Deputy Company Secretary.

Providing guidance and advise to the Board and individual directors on their duties and repsonsibilities; Assist in developing and maintaining relationships with stakeholders and industry bodies through ensuring effective communication to internal and external audiences, and growth of relationship with regulators and as applicable Government. Assist with the identification and appointment of suitable new Directors Assist in the proper induction, orientation, ongoing training and education of Directors, including assessing the specific training needs of the Directors and Executive Management in their fiduciary and other governance responsibilities. Develop annual meeting plans for Board and Board Committees Support the Company Secretary in the effective and efficient provision of secretariat services to the Board, its sub-committees and the Executive Leadership Team including preparing agendas, co-ordinating the production of papers and minutes, record-keeping and ensuring that there is effective follow through on all relevant matters arising and action points Collate, review and prepare a range of papers and correspondence, proactively identify and distill pertinent issues where appropriate Communicate directly, and on behalf of the Company Secretary, with Board members and others Ensure that the Group/Company is in compliance with all legislative and governance requirements by working with the team to create appropriate control measures for the risk register and respond to Audit & Risk Committee recommendations as required. Ensure compliance with the Memorandum of Incorporation of the Company, Company policies, charters and terms of reference of various governance structures; Ensure that the Company complies with all applicable laws and regulations and best practice governance requirements, including the Companies Act, 61 of 1973 as amended, the ATNS Company Act 146 of 2015, the Public Finance Management Act, 1 of 1999, the Corporate Laws Amendment Act and King Code on Corporate Governance. Ensure that the Board sub-committee, and relevant Management Committees charters and terms of reference, are relevant and updated. Responsible for the effective adoption, roll out and embedding of governance related policies, within the organization, including around ethics and conflicts of interest. Assist the Company Secretary in providing an effective Board and Committee reporting function. This will include the organisation of meetings, minuting and adherence to constitutional documents

Minimum Qualifications

B Proc or CIS (Chartered Institute of Secretaries) Board Level

LLB would be advantageous.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 Years working experience as Assistant or Company Secretary in a commercial environment.

