ASSISTANT MANAGER SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGMENT

Jun 2, 2021

ASSISTANT MANAGER: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

LOCATION: CENTURION

  • Job Type: Permanent
  • Salary: R750 000 to R815 298,61 per annum
  • CLOSING DATE: TBA

JOB PURPOSE

  • To assist the Supply Chain Manager with the execution of the supply chain management functions

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • DEGREE in Supply Chain Management
  • Minimum 7 years’ experience in a supply chain management environment
  • Minimum 3 years in a management role in the public sector
  • ***Extensive public sector experience/knowledge is required
  • Project management skills an added benefit
  • Proficient in knowledge and understanding of PFMA and regulations
  • Proficient in understanding of relevant legislative requirements (e.g. BBBEE, PPPFA)
  • MS Office proficiency
  • Proficient in understanding of supply chain systems
  • Proficient in procurement principles and practices

POSITION OUTPUTS

Manage Delivery

  • Consolidate the annual procurement plan for review and approval
  • Manage the approved annual procurement plan and ensure achievement of the plan
  • Assist SCM Manager in maintaining/improving procurement policies and procedures in line with relevant legislation (e.g. PFMA, BBBEE, environment and sustainability) in the key areas of demand management and acquisition
  • Implement and entrench simplified processes and standard documentation, e.g. for tendering and general procurement
  • Develops and manage short term delivery plans, considers impact of decisions and report on implementation
  • Considers precedents, standard practices, policies and procedures during decision making but also be able to make innovative plans I consultation with the SCM manager to assist and advice business
  • Execute complex SCM functions including bids and deviations, within the team and as an individual
  • Provide secretariat services to the BAC committee
  • Assist in drafting and maintaining SCM policies, processes and systems and improve alignment with related function processes and systems
  • Optimise the utilization of allocated resources
  • Control specific cost variables to meet established targets
  • Build and maintain relationships with end-users from departments and business units
  • Manage the full acquisition process, including RFQ, RFB and RFI processes
  • Manage the inventory (stationery) management system
  • Assist the SCM Manager to ensure full compliance to the supply chain management requirements in terms of PPFA, BBBEE, policies, PFMA and related treasury regulations
  • Provide input into the drafting of the departmental budget
  • Provide support to the finance and supply chain management teams
  • Perform other duties as assigned from time to time
  • Produce relevant reports including SCM statistics

People Management

  • Manage the SCM staff in terms of day to day procurement and standard SCM operations.
  • Develop, Coaches and counsels section staff to ensure that the section has the capacity and capability to carry out processing functions (acquisition, disposal, logistics)
  • Provides section team with technical guidance
  • Provide guidance to the SCM team on complex SCM matters
  • Prioritise and allocation of work to the team
  • Actively manage performance of staff
  • Report on team progress against set objectives and standards

Governance, Risk Management, Compliance and Information/Knowledge Management

  • Ensures compliance with codes of conduct, policies, procedures and legislative requirements

Desired Skills:

  • public sector work experience
  • PFMA is essential
  • BBBEE
  • PPPFA
  • RFQ RFB and RFI processes
  • procurement principles and practices
  • Supply Chain management experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

