Assistant Restaurant Manager

We are looking for an experienced Assistant Restaurant Manager for a Coffee Shop in the Westville area of KZN. Must have +3 years Restaurant Management experience.

Duties:

Maintaining Good Customer service

Operating the till if and when required

Accurately handling cash and related financial duties

Ordering and receiving of stock

Supervising, coaching and training of staff

Participating in the day to day running of the shop

Performing other related duties as required by the Store

Requirements:

Knowledge of GAAP, Micros or Similar POS system

Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, Outlook. Preferably +3 years’ experience

Must be smart and presentable

MUST have Previous Restaurant Management experience of +3 years in the Restaurant Industry

Good Customer and Staff interaction/skills

Energetic and enthusiastic personality

No criminal record

MUST be prepared to take a Polygraph test (This is part of the employment process for this position)

Desired Skills:

Cash Handling

Stock Control

Staff Supervision

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Coffee store in the Westville area of KZN

