Business Development Manager

Requirements:

– Diploma (preferred) or relevant tertiary qualification in Sales and Marketing

– Minimum 4 years sales experience in a service related industry

– Moderate knowledge of B-BBEE

– Knowledge of Temporary Employment Services (TES) industry,

Labour Relations Act (LRA) and Training Services

– Excellent communication and people skills

– Numeracy skills

– Computer literate (MS Office)

– Valid drivers license with own reliable vehicle

Duties:

– Canvass and secure new business development

– Develop and maintain strong customer relations with existing and prospective clients

– Offer exceptional service and conduct regular client visits to existing clients

– Report on the market trends and oppositions activity

– Ensure brand dominance and increase market share growth

– Ensure that quotations are delivered to clients within twelve (12) hours of receipt of a request and negotiate accordingly

– Ensure that clients are aware of company procedures to ensure timeous payment of invoices

– Check invoices for correct charge rates and client details

– Liaise with company Business Development Manager in terms of outstanding accounts and queries and following up with clients to ensure payment is received

– Attend all sales meetings with feedback reports

– Ensure that all relevant documentation in terms of the sales administration process is completed accurately and are signed off by the client (including but not limited to Credit Applications, Quotations, Client Proposals and Orders of Confirmation)

– Achieve new business targets set by the Company for the month and year to date

– Ensure that the correct personnel are recruited and selected for your respective sites

– Bring in new business through good relationships, innovation, differentiation and an interactive mind set

– Meet minimum standards in volumes of face-to-face engagements and prospective clients

– Assist with any operational function as and when required

