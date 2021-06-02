Business Development – Trainee Sales Consultant at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Gro Direct is continuing with aggressive growth initiatives and seek equally aggressive, tenacious, results-driven professionals who want to be the best of the best, for the best.

This year alone, Gro Direct has doubled its footprints and we are not done! We have our sights set on making our youth successful …. Now is your opportunity to jump on board and do your part to “Make it happen”!

We seek individuals who are:

Competitive and professional

Have strong interpersonal, communication and listening skills

Seeking unlimited professional and financial growth

“Think and execute like a Champion” with a “Make it Happen/Get it done” attitude

Results-driven, incredible team players

Responsibilities:

Identify ALL opportunities to provide excellent face-to-face service

Strive to exceed all sales targets using our proven system

Provide valuable service to all customers

Develop strong business relationships

Apply Today

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Ph[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

