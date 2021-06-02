Business Development – Trainee Sales Consultant at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Gro Direct is continuing with aggressive growth initiatives and seek equally aggressive, tenacious, results-driven professionals who want to be the best of the best, for the best.
This year alone, Gro Direct has doubled its footprints and we are not done! We have our sights set on making our youth successful …. Now is your opportunity to jump on board and do your part to “Make it happen”!
We seek individuals who are:
- Competitive and professional
- Have strong interpersonal, communication and listening skills
- Seeking unlimited professional and financial growth
- “Think and execute like a Champion” with a “Make it Happen/Get it done” attitude
- Results-driven, incredible team players
Responsibilities:
- Identify ALL opportunities to provide excellent face-to-face service
- Strive to exceed all sales targets using our proven system
- Provide valuable service to all customers
- Develop strong business relationships
Apply Today
- Email: [Email Address Removed]
- Ph[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Sales Rep
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg