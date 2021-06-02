Change Manager at In4Group

OBJECTIVE:

The main purpose of this position is to provide dedicated change management services to the organisation.

  • Define own work plan and change management deliverables in alignment with the Manager: Project Change Management, and prioritise own deliverables and work activiti
  • Deliver high quality and relevant work which includes deliverables such as:
  • project change management strategies or approach to a project initiative;
  • communication plan;
  • stakeholder analysis and management plan;
  • sponsor/owner/leadership action plan, where needed;
  • project change management risk register;
  • project change management progress report/dashboard;
  • coordinate actions linked to the systems training team;
  • collaborate with human resources change management where relevant and needed; and
  • work plans/implementation plans for all of the above
  • Build and sustain client relationships and understand potential impacts to key stakeholders.
  • Manage the change component of projects and deliver on time, within budget and with requisite quality standards and uptake of the change initiative
  • Make business impact by delivering results that leave a lasting effect or different
  • Facilitate adoption of new behaviours required to realise the benefit of change.
  • Engage key stakeholders to better understand their vision of success and help them identify how they could contribute to the overall vision of success
  • Propose improvement to workflow and application of processes, where relevant

  • Work in collaboration with the Systems Training team.

  • Work to get vendors aligned and on board as part of the project team, where relevant and needed.

QUALIFICATION:

  • A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent
  • five to eight years’ experience in a project change management environment.

COMPETENCIES:

  • ability to work in teams, under pressure and in ambiguous situations;
  • proficiency in English (both verbal and written);
  • excellent communication and presentation skills (Written and Verbal)
  • computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products and SharePoint
  • stakeholder management skills, including on an executive level;
  • industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
  • understanding a project lifecycle and project environment; and

solid understanding of change activities and processes on large projects/programmes.

Desired Skills:

  • Change Management
  • Commucation
  • Management
  • Risk Analysis
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Organizational Change

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

