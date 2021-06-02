Change Manager at In4Group

OBJECTIVE:
The main purpose of this position is to provide dedicated change management services to the organisation.
- Define own work plan and change management deliverables in alignment with the Manager: Project Change Management, and prioritise own deliverables and work activiti
- Deliver high quality and relevant work which includes deliverables such as:
- project change management strategies or approach to a project initiative;
- communication plan;
- stakeholder analysis and management plan;
- sponsor/owner/leadership action plan, where needed;
- project change management risk register;
- project change management progress report/dashboard;
- coordinate actions linked to the systems training team;
- collaborate with human resources change management where relevant and needed; and
- work plans/implementation plans for all of the above
- Build and sustain client relationships and understand potential impacts to key stakeholders.
- Manage the change component of projects and deliver on time, within budget and with requisite quality standards and uptake of the change initiative
- Make business impact by delivering results that leave a lasting effect or different
- Facilitate adoption of new behaviours required to realise the benefit of change.
- Engage key stakeholders to better understand their vision of success and help them identify how they could contribute to the overall vision of success
- Propose improvement to workflow and application of processes, where relevant
-
Work in collaboration with the Systems Training team.
-
Work to get vendors aligned and on board as part of the project team, where relevant and needed.
QUALIFICATION:
- A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent
- five to eight years’ experience in a project change management environment.
COMPETENCIES:
- ability to work in teams, under pressure and in ambiguous situations;
- proficiency in English (both verbal and written);
- excellent communication and presentation skills (Written and Verbal)
- computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products and SharePoint
- stakeholder management skills, including on an executive level;
- industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
- understanding a project lifecycle and project environment; and
solid understanding of change activities and processes on large projects/programmes.
