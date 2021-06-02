Cloud Engineer at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Cloud Engineer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Min years of experience

  • 5-10 years’ experience in computer business
  • Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures based and Unix/Linux OS
  • Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
  • Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
  • Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
  • Supports license management of all used software

  • Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM

  • Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members

  • Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions

  • Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks

  • Supports the product owner with options regarding

future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)

  • Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
  • Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists

Generic Technical/Funstional skills:

  • Knowledge of document- and output management solutions on Unix/Linux operating systems
  • Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns and IT license management
  • A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
  • Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
  • Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Specific Technical/Functional skills:

  • Documentum (Open Text)
  • StreamServe/ExStream (OpenText),
  • VPSX (LRS) and SC Venus (Science+Computing AG, Tbingen Germany)
  • Responsible for the set-up, maintenance and ongoing development of continuous build/ integration infrastructure.
  • Create and maintain fully automated CI build processes for multiple environments.
  • Write/maintain build and deployment scripts
  • Support CI/CD tools integration/ operations/ change management, and maintenance
  • Enable DevOps by moving code from Dev/ Test to Staging and Production. Troubleshoot issues along the CI/CD pipeline.

Desired Skills:

  • Documentum and opentext experience
  • Create/maintain and build CI processess fro multiple environments
  • maintenance and ongoing development of continuous build/ integration infrastructure.

