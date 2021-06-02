Cloud Engineer at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Cloud Engineer with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Min years of experience
- 5-10 years’ experience in computer business
- Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures based and Unix/Linux OS
- Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
- Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
- Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
- Supports license management of all used software
-
Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
-
Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members
-
Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
-
Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks
- Supports the product owner with options regarding
future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
- Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
- Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists
Generic Technical/Funstional skills:
- Knowledge of document- and output management solutions on Unix/Linux operating systems
- Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns and IT license management
- A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
- Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
- Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department
Specific Technical/Functional skills:
- Documentum (Open Text)
- StreamServe/ExStream (OpenText),
- VPSX (LRS) and SC Venus (Science+Computing AG, Tbingen Germany)
- Responsible for the set-up, maintenance and ongoing development of continuous build/ integration infrastructure.
- Create and maintain fully automated CI build processes for multiple environments.
- Write/maintain build and deployment scripts
- Support CI/CD tools integration/ operations/ change management, and maintenance
- Enable DevOps by moving code from Dev/ Test to Staging and Production. Troubleshoot issues along the CI/CD pipeline.
Desired Skills:
- Documentum and opentext experience
- Create/maintain and build CI processess fro multiple environments
- maintenance and ongoing development of continuous build/ integration infrastructure.