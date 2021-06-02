Cloud Engineer at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Cloud Engineer with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Min years of experience

5-10 years’ experience in computer business

Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures based and Unix/Linux OS

Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions

Tasks and responsibilities:

Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level

Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture

Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques

Supports license management of all used software

Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM

Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members

Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions

Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks

Supports the product owner with options regarding

future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)

Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap

Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists

Generic Technical/Funstional skills:

Knowledge of document- and output management solutions on Unix/Linux operating systems

Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns and IT license management

A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required

Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Specific Technical/Functional skills:

Documentum (Open Text)

StreamServe/ExStream (OpenText),

VPSX (LRS) and SC Venus (Science+Computing AG, Tbingen Germany)

Responsible for the set-up, maintenance and ongoing development of continuous build/ integration infrastructure.

Create and maintain fully automated CI build processes for multiple environments.

Write/maintain build and deployment scripts

Support CI/CD tools integration/ operations/ change management, and maintenance

Enable DevOps by moving code from Dev/ Test to Staging and Production. Troubleshoot issues along the CI/CD pipeline.

Desired Skills:

Documentum and opentext experience

Create/maintain and build CI processess fro multiple environments

maintenance and ongoing development of continuous build/ integration infrastructure.

