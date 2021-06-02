Cluster Financial Manager

The Role: Essential functions:This role forms part of the financial management side of the Finance department and the relevant Divisions. The key performance areas will include:

Ensures that all Finance policies and procedures are appropriately communicated and adhered to;

Implements necessary processes and controls to ensure the integrity of the financial information;

Recommends changes that would improve the efficiency of the Finance department;

Prepares monthly Cluster reports for distribution to LOB FM and Cluster Heads;

Liaises with Cluster and BU Heads re: Actual vs Budget variances;

Interrogates the annual budgets, forecasts, and cash forecasts & preparation of full variance reports on budgets, forecasts and cash forecasts;

To ensure all BS are timeously prepared & signed off;

Must be familiar with Deferred Revenue & Cost. Full management accounting function;

Reviewing payroll and understanding variances

Preparing & reviewing commission calculations

Supports and mentors individuals within the Finance team;

Ensure appropriate allocation of responsibilities and resources;

Assists with any adhoc reporting / analysis / research as requested by the BU / Cluster Heads;

Reviews the financial inputs of all new contracts;

Ensures compliance with: International Financial Reporting Standards, Companies Act, Tax Act and any other laws and regulations relevant for this industry;

Preparation of financial packs & tax pack for submission to corporate;

Assists the cluster with year end and half-year end reporting ito technical issues ito IFRS requirements, Corporate Requirements and Auditors queries

Performs that financial feasibility assessment for all new contracts / projects / tenders & Assists with pricing models for new products;

Balance Sheet, Cash management & Working Capital Management;

Ensure that all suppliers gets paid on timeous basis ?? Assisting LOB FM with weekly payment process. Activities include: preparation of weekly payments list and submitting it on time, working closely with AP team, ensure weekly list is appropriate for submission to Treasury, analysis of available cash, and prioritization of payments.

Full Financial Control (including statutory, tax management, AFS preparation/review, financial governance), Forecasting, Budgeting,

Monthly Management and any ad-hoc reporting

Monthly Finance reviews and in-depth analysis of each business??s results

Monthly Forecasting

Cash Management across the Division and weekly cash forecasting

Liaise with other areas of finance in relation to processing of transactions and reconciliations

Annual Budgets preparation and review

Assisting in ensuring timeous

Distribution of financial information to BU??s

Submission of financial information by the BU??s to Shared Services where applicable

Collection of BU debtors

Managing roll-out of all Group processes and procedures

Ensure statutory and tax compliance of all companies across the Division

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

CA + 5 years hands on experience working in a finance department, with exposure to the full finance function.

Commercial and business experience

Hands-on processing and reporting experience in regards to the following system:

Any ERP, preference will be given to Infor LN experience,

Excel

Experience required:

Good communication & must be a team player,

Attention to detail and high accuracy levels,

Strong financial governance experience on business controls,

Inspire confidence with team members and colleagues,

Fast thinker with problem solving capabilities,

Must be able to show initiative,

Must be able to work in a deadline-driven, pressurized environment.

The Finance team consists of the following groupings per Cluster which you will be responsible for managing:o BU Accountant & Admino BU Invoicingo BU Credit controlo General Ledgero Accounts Payableo Payroll

Key business solutions: ERP = Infor LN, VIP, XM Time and Expense, Qlik and Excel, SAP, Oracle

Technical: IFRS technical accounting experience, management reporting, leadership skills

