Cold Store/Cold Chain Manager at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Cold Store/Cold Chain Manager

Our client, a market leader in the food manufacturing sector, seeks to employ an experienced and suitably qualified candidate for the role of Cold Store Manager in their multi-temp cold storage facilities, in Milnerton and surrounds, dealing with all import and export of perishable processed food products.

Please Note this is a position requiring experience in the import and export of perishables, therefore only candidates with experience in Cold Storage supply chain will be considered

You will have completed a degree in Logistics or Supply Chain Management coupled with 5 years plus experience in managing in-bound and out-bound logistics and supply of perishable products within a multi-temperature cold chain facility.

You will have proven experience using an ERP system with preference given to SAP

You must have excellent leadership abilities, coupled with a solid background in food safety, ensuring processing of sales orders are accurate, that the planning is on schedule and timeous for shipments and deliveries and verify stock/weight integrity.

You will have a good management style, motivating staff and being able to function in a cross-functional fast paced Import and export environment.

You will have a clear criminal and credit history, as well as being able to provide contactable references to motivate your application.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

