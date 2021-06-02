Communications Manager at Salt

Our client is looking for an exceptional communicator to join their small but thriving team as a Communications Consultant in the Johannesburg region! Having found a niche in the tech space, our client is a proudly South African start-up that is experiencing significant growth. As such, they have found the need to expand their team by creating a new role that is aimed at deeply understanding their solution so as to be in a position to engage with their clients and provide support and assistance as and when required. The ideal candidate would be someone competent enough to consult with and impress clients while also being able to provide additional support to directors with a variety of other ad hoc tasks. It would therefore be beneficial for this individual to have some experience of being in a start-up environment. This role is completely remote, but based in Johannesburg due to the need for a point of contact for the company’s clients that are based in that area. You would be expected to conduct physical visits on occasion. Main responsibilities:

Communication and all around engagements with clients

Providing assistance to the directors

Being the point of contact for clients in order to provide assistance as and when required

Here is what you need to have in order to be considered for the role:

Relevant experience in a client facing role (Account Manager, Client Success Manager, etc)

Experience posting and formatting content using a Content Management System (CMS)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

