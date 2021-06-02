Established law firm in Randburg seeks an Admitted Conveyancer -able to do transfers independently and someone who is happy to assist in litigation matters. Position is for a very well established firm in a fabulous environment and would suit someone wanting long term career prospects.
Desired Skills:
- conveyancing
- transfers
- litigation
- labour law
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Law Society of South Africa
About The Employer:
A well established small law firm situated in Randburg