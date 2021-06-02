Conveyancer

Established law firm in Randburg seeks an Admitted Conveyancer -able to do transfers independently and someone who is happy to assist in litigation matters. Position is for a very well established firm in a fabulous environment and would suit someone wanting long term career prospects.

Desired Skills:

conveyancing

transfers

litigation

labour law

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Law Society of South Africa

About The Employer:

A well established small law firm situated in Randburg

Learn more/Apply for this position