Cost and Treasury Controller at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent international business, with offices in Port Elizabeth; is currently looking to employ an experienced Cost and Treasury Controller.

Main purpose of the position:

This position is responsible for the cost chain function and treasury responsibilities of the Company and will include the drive to continuously reduce cost and improve processes and the on-going development and monitoring of a control system designed to preserve Company assets and report accurate, reliable financial management information on a monthly basis.

Duties:

Preparation of:

Bi-weekly and monthly cost analysis

Overview of monthly accruals and reconciliations

Financial analysis of costs to discuss with operationally teams

Assistance with preparation of monthly management reports

Weekly/monthly payments

Packing and other export cost recovery from company and 3rd party growers

Processing of all 3rd party bin growerinvoices, estimates and payments

SAP support to other departments

Manage all financial loans and finance leases.

Fleet management of vehicles under operating leases from financial institutions

Management of banking facilities (16 accounts by multiple banking partners), forwards and fx transfers

Experience and Qualifications:

B Com or equivalent.

Registered with professional body (SAICA, SAIPA, APPA).

Minimum of 2 years relevant work experience.

Financial analysis and accounting track record would be highly advantageous.

SAP experience would be highly advantageous.

This position requires a high level of accuracy, and a person that can function well under tight deadlines with many last-minute changes. Experience with high pressure situations will be advantageous.

Advanced Excel skills will assist in the timely completion of the tasks allocated.

