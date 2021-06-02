Cost and Treasury Controller at Headhunters

Jun 2, 2021

Our client, a prominent international business, with offices in Port Elizabeth; is currently looking to employ an experienced Cost and Treasury Controller.

Main purpose of the position:

  • This position is responsible for the cost chain function and treasury responsibilities of the Company and will include the drive to continuously reduce cost and improve processes and the on-going development and monitoring of a control system designed to preserve Company assets and report accurate, reliable financial management information on a monthly basis.

Duties:

  • Preparation of:
  • Bi-weekly and monthly cost analysis
  • Overview of monthly accruals and reconciliations
  • Financial analysis of costs to discuss with operationally teams
  • Assistance with preparation of monthly management reports
  • Weekly/monthly payments
  • Packing and other export cost recovery from company and 3rd party growers
  • Processing of all 3rd party bin growerinvoices, estimates and payments
  • SAP support to other departments
  • Manage all financial loans and finance leases.
  • Fleet management of vehicles under operating leases from financial institutions
  • Management of banking facilities (16 accounts by multiple banking partners), forwards and fx transfers

Experience and Qualifications:

  • B Com or equivalent.
  • Registered with professional body (SAICA, SAIPA, APPA).
  • Minimum of 2 years relevant work experience.
  • Financial analysis and accounting track record would be highly advantageous.
  • SAP experience would be highly advantageous.
  • This position requires a high level of accuracy, and a person that can function well under tight deadlines with many last-minute changes. Experience with high pressure situations will be advantageous.
  • Advanced Excel skills will assist in the timely completion of the tasks allocated.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

