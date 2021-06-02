Cost and Treasury Controller at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent international business, with offices in Port Elizabeth; is currently looking to employ an experienced Cost and Treasury Controller.
Main purpose of the position:
- This position is responsible for the cost chain function and treasury responsibilities of the Company and will include the drive to continuously reduce cost and improve processes and the on-going development and monitoring of a control system designed to preserve Company assets and report accurate, reliable financial management information on a monthly basis.
Duties:
- Preparation of:
- Bi-weekly and monthly cost analysis
- Overview of monthly accruals and reconciliations
- Financial analysis of costs to discuss with operationally teams
- Assistance with preparation of monthly management reports
- Weekly/monthly payments
- Packing and other export cost recovery from company and 3rd party growers
- Processing of all 3rd party bin growerinvoices, estimates and payments
- SAP support to other departments
- Manage all financial loans and finance leases.
- Fleet management of vehicles under operating leases from financial institutions
- Management of banking facilities (16 accounts by multiple banking partners), forwards and fx transfers
Experience and Qualifications:
- B Com or equivalent.
- Registered with professional body (SAICA, SAIPA, APPA).
- Minimum of 2 years relevant work experience.
- Financial analysis and accounting track record would be highly advantageous.
- SAP experience would be highly advantageous.
- This position requires a high level of accuracy, and a person that can function well under tight deadlines with many last-minute changes. Experience with high pressure situations will be advantageous.
- Advanced Excel skills will assist in the timely completion of the tasks allocated.
