Cost and Treasury Controller

This position is responsible for the cost chain function and treasury responsibilities of the Company and will include the drive to continuously reduce cost and improve processes and the on-going development and monitoring of a control system designed to preserve Company assets and report accurate, reliable financial management information on a monthly basis.
Duties:
Preparation of:
o Bi-weekly & monthly cost analysis
o Overview of monthly accruals & reconciliations
o Financial analysis of costs to discuss with operational teams
o Assistance with preparation of monthly management reports
o Weekly/monthly payments
o Packing & other export cost recovery
o Processing of all 3rd party invoices, estimates and payments
o SAP support to other departments
o Manage all financial loans and finance leases.
o Fleet management of vehicles under operating leases from financial institutions
o Management of banking facilities (16 accounts by multiple banking partners), forwards and fx transfers
Requirements:
– B Com or equivalent.
– Registered with professional body (SAICA, SAIPA, APPA).
– Minimum of 2 years relevant work experience.
– Financial analysis and accounting track record would be highly advantageous.
– SAP experience would be highly advantageous.