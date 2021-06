Data Modeller

The Role: A leading global technology giant is embarking on very exciting projects and requires your skills as a Data ModellerSkills and Experience: Experience:Data modeling: Erwin (Dimensional and OLTP modeling)Databases : Teradata VantageScheduling Tools: Control-M, Autosys, CrontabDomain – Banking”

Key Accountabilities: Design conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts

Improve system performance by conducting tests, troubleshooting and integrating new elements

