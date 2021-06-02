Database Developer

The Role: A leading global technology giant is embarking on very exciting projects and requires your skills. Skills and Experience: Informatica PC/BDM/IDQ,Informatica Cloud IISC ,Alteryx 2018.2 on DW and ETL,Databases : Oracle 10g, 11g, Teradata, MSSQL, EDL(EDP) StreamSets Data Collecter/ Transformer Version 3.9.0Scheduling Tools: Control-M, Autosys, CrontabDomain – Banking”

Key Accountabilities: Develop and maintain high performance and scalable master data management solution architecture by leading solution definition, solution architecture reviews, and solution selection efforts. Develop the Enterprise Master Data Integration Strategy including architecting, design and leading implementation.

