Delphi Developer

Responsibilities

Analyse, design and develop complex systems.

Understand system functionality.

Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control.

Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.

Construct and implement programs.

Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification.

Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.

Direct system construction.

Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.

Be responsible for quality code walk through.

Train and supervise junior trainees.

Work as part of a project team.

Willing to travel and be on standby.

Key Competencies and Qualifications

Strong problem solving skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.

Ability to work within a team.

Effective planning and organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Deadline driven.

Report to Systems Analyst.

C# and or Delphi.

B-Tech degree or diploma.

1-4 years’ experience.

Desired Skills:

C#

Delphi

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

