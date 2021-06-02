Delphi Developer

Jun 2, 2021

ASAP Resources Global is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and high-calibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients.

Responsibilities

  • Analyse, design and develop complex systems.
  • Understand system functionality.
  • Understand databases and data relationships in respect of Change Control.
  • Test and debug between programs and interface between sub-systems.
  • Construct and implement programs.
  • Understand and interpret complex technical system functionality and specification.
  • Provide an advisory service to users and advise on user training.
  • Direct system construction.
  • Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
  • Be responsible for quality code walk through.
  • Train and supervise junior trainees.
  • Work as part of a project team.
  • Willing to travel and be on standby.

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • Strong problem solving skills.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.
  • Ability to work within a team.
  • Effective planning and organizational skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Deadline driven.
  • Report to Systems Analyst.
  • C# and or Delphi.
  • B-Tech degree or diploma.
  • 1-4 years’ experience.

We encourage all candidates to read through the job description clearly and properly before applying and submitting your CV.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Delphi

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

