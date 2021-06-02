Listed group requires candidate to carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all heavy machinery and trucks.
Main duties:
- Carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all machinery
- Maintaining a high standard of workmanship
- Perform standby duties and willing to work overtime
- Co-operation with other workers
- Promote company image
- Assist in branch activities, as directed.
- Fault Finding
- Testing of parts
- Inspections and risk assessments when required
- Compliance to statutory code of practice
- Perform planned maintenances
- Maintain a smooth work flow
- Attending to Breakdowns
- Adhere to Workplace Safety regulations.
Required qualifications:
- Must have a Grade 12 / matriculation certificate
- Must be a qualified Diesel Mechanic (Earthmoving Equipment)
- 10 years experience post trade qualification
- Minimum 2-5 years’ experience in Field Service Earthmoving Equipment
- Multi-brand repair experience will be an advantage
- Must have a valid drivers license
- Must be able to work in a team and independently
- Basic computer skills
- Customer service orientation
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- diesel mechanic
- earthmoving
- field service
- red seal
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- performance bonus