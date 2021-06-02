Diesel Mechanic

Jun 2, 2021

Listed group requires candidate to carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all heavy machinery and trucks.

Main duties:

  • Carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all machinery
  • Maintaining a high standard of workmanship
  • Perform standby duties and willing to work overtime
  • Co-operation with other workers
  • Promote company image
  • Assist in branch activities, as directed.
  • Fault Finding
  • Testing of parts
  • Inspections and risk assessments when required
  • Compliance to statutory code of practice
  • Perform planned maintenances
  • Maintain a smooth work flow
  • Attending to Breakdowns
  • Adhere to Workplace Safety regulations.

Required qualifications:

  • Must have a Grade 12 / matriculation certificate
  • Must be a qualified Diesel Mechanic (Earthmoving Equipment)
  • 10 years experience post trade qualification
  • Minimum 2-5 years’ experience in Field Service Earthmoving Equipment
  • Multi-brand repair experience will be an advantage
  • Must have a valid drivers license
  • Must be able to work in a team and independently
  • Basic computer skills
  • Customer service orientation
  • Ability to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • diesel mechanic
  • earthmoving
  • field service
  • red seal

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position