Distribution and Sales Engineer

- Channel management. Manage the channel system planning, building, maintenance, and continuously optimize the channel operation management mode and mechanism; Develop effective channel strategies, provide channel customers with sales, technology, product and other resource support, maintain communication with channel customers, and jointly promote product marketing and service, while collecting market and customer demand information.
- Channel development. Responsible for implementing sales and marketing plans according to the company’s marketing strategy, actively seeking and approving channel providers, and developing channel cooperation plans.
- Brand promotion. Responsible for planning and organizing product promotion activities in the target market to enhance the regional influence of the company’s product brand;
- Sales management. Responsible for promoting the company’s products and sales strategies according to the company’s marketing strategies, making sales forecasts, actively organizing business negotiations with agents, winning customer orders, achieving sales targets, and ensuring the payment of loans receivable.
Job Requirements:
- Bachelor degree or above, major in international trade, marketing, business management, computer or electronics;
- Good interpersonal and communication skills, keen market sensing ability and strong adaptability; Have high enthusiasm for work, have knowledge of marketing, channel strategy management, etc.
- Active personality, team spirit, strong language appeal;
Desired Skills:
- Degree
- Marketing
- Channel Systems Planning
- Communication
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree