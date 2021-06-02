Electrical Regional Director

My clients looking to recruit a Regional Director (Electrical Building Services) who has strong client contacts within the greater Gauteng Property sector and solid experience in leading the discipline from a financial, technical and people perspective.

The division provides consulting engineering services in the project management and design of power and lighting, reticulation, generators, UPS, renewable power to the Property and Industrial sectors.

Key Responsibilities:

Ownership and accountability for the successful performance of the Electrical division in achieving budget and executing projects on time, within budget and to the highest quality standards

Must be able to manage junior & senior staff effectively – effective communication, resource management and career development.

Ability to work within a team as well as lead a team of engineers

Be able to focus on client care: client interface – gaining the clients respect and trust, capable of gaining a deeper understanding of clients’ needs

Business Development – engaging with current and prospective clients to secure new and repeat work. Having an established client base is extremely important

Setting up client/consultant fee/contract agreements, calculating professional fees and the effective management of professional fees on all projects.

Managing internal office project finances regarding manhour forecasting, WIP and invoicing.

Capable of completing all types of projects from inception to close out independently

Preparing accurate and concise designs, design calculations, budgets, tender specification creation, performing project financial control, diligent construction monitoring and project management (electrical) throughout all stages of a project life cycle, and checking/reviewing the teams outputs prior to being issued

Collaborating and working with multi-disciplinary team of engineers on a project while taking an active part or leading in the design process and co-ordination.

Completing all types of projects from inception to close out with limited input from management and/or other senior engineers.

Qualifications And Experience Required:

BSc or B.Eng. Engineering (Electrical) Degree

Professional Engineer (Pr. Eng.)

Minimum 10 years Consulting Engineering experience in the Property & Buildings Sector within the Building Services environment

Appointed on Director or Principal Associate Level before

Experience in working on projects in Africa.

Project Management experience will be beneficial

Healthcare and Data Centre experience will be beneficial.

Excellent business development skills and confident in engaging clients and winning work

Thorough knowledge of SANS10142-1&2, SANS10139, SANS10400 and SANS204 among others.

Depth of experience of various building contracts applicable to the building services industry (i.e. PROCSA, JBCC, Fidic, NEC, etc.).

Effective and confident in dealing with contractual matters including claims, variation orders etc.

Knowledge and experience with Autodesk BIM (Revit, Navisworks, Glue, Field, etc.) and CAD software.

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

property

Management

ECSA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

