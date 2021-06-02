Employee Benefits Consultant

Retirement plans and solutions are your favorite topic and you’ve always considered yourself somewhat responsible for helping people make better investment decisions?

Is this you?

You are passionate about educating people on the cool world of investments? Do you enjoy building relationships and cook up creative new ideas on how to approach new clients? You are fluent in Zulu and English and have completed your tertiary qualification in the Finance field. You enjoy working in a team and have access to a reliable vehicle?

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

In this role, you will closely with your team and HOD managing a portfolio of clients, and be responsible for building and managing relations with key individuals and MANCO members. You will take control of client education and training as well as risk and regulatory compliance.

Where you’ll be doing it

Having dedicated a decade to helping ordinary South African’s save for retirement your next employer has built a reputation for being an “industry Disruptor”. Utilizing the latest technology and craftsmanship, they have managed to secure the perfect algorithm in retirement savings. A company whose financial trajectory, even in a volatile economic climate, has remained stable. A brand that has placed its clients’ interests at heart and mirrors that same objective to its employees. A diverse team of highly academic individuals who enjoy parting their knowledge with one another, but most importantly a company changing the landscape of Investing in South Africa.

What you, ‘ll need

EE position. 3 years’ experience within the EB space and a good performance track record. Good command of the English and CFP is highly advantageous

What you’ll get

A market-related salary with an aggressive bonus structure as a start. Stunning offices based in Sandton and WFH options. Short-term incentives, Retirement cover, and birthday leave are just the cherry on top!

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Malika on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed] .

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to every one! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Retirement

Financial Advisory

Investment Consulting

Client service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Financial Planning Institute

