Expenditure Clerk

- Growing professional relationships with various internal and external stakeholders.
- Research various vendor options and select the best options based on the company needs
- Meeting and collaborating with management to assess reliability of suppliers and vendors, and to identify solutions for ongoing problems.
- Work with vendors to determine a reasonable rate and to coordinate the timing and means of delivery
- Handle any related to vendor service, such as poor product quality or delivery delays
- Track orders from placement through delivery
- Prompt PO amendments based on the information gathered from the expediting process
- Expediting of POs with suppliers based on company rules and policy
- Guide the requesters to help them to solve their issue within the agreed timeline.
- Clears the vendor/end-user queries within the required timeline.
- Interacts with clients at all levels of the client’s organization via email & phone
- Identifies and recommends opportunities to enhance/streamline business processes and improve first query resolution pertaining to the helpdesk function
- Ensures all work is performed in accordance with set Key Performance Indicators
- Monitoring of supplier PO acknowledgements
- Monthly performance reporting on Purchasing activities performed by the Purchasing function
Process Knowledge/ Competence
– End to end understanding of Purchase to Pay process (Purchase Requisition to Purchase Order creation, Vendor & Material Master, Invoice processing, Payments and Supplier Reconciliations).
– Seeks to understand the Business and the business requirements supported by the Purchase to Pay function
– Understanding of the challenges faced by all stakeholders in the Purchase to Pay value chain and makes recommendations to improve end-to-end process
Desired Skills:
- Vendors
- Procurement
- Purchase to Pay