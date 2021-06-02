Expenditure Clerk

Growing professional relationships with various internal and external stakeholders.

Research various vendor options and select the best options based on the company needs

Meeting and collaborating with management to assess reliability of suppliers and vendors, and to identify solutions for ongoing problems.

Work with vendors to determine a reasonable rate and to coordinate the timing and means of delivery

Handle any related to vendor service, such as poor product quality or delivery delays

Track orders from placement through delivery

Prompt PO amendments based on the information gathered from the expediting process

Expediting of POs with suppliers based on company rules and policy

Guide the requesters to help them to solve their issue within the agreed timeline.

Clears the vendor/end-user queries within the required timeline.

Interacts with clients at all levels of the client’s organization via email & phone

Identifies and recommends opportunities to enhance/streamline business processes and improve first query resolution pertaining to the helpdesk function

Ensures all work is performed in accordance with set Key Performance Indicators

Monitoring of supplier PO acknowledgements

Monthly performance reporting on Purchasing activities performed by the Purchasing function

Process Knowledge/ Competence

– End to end understanding of Purchase to Pay process (Purchase Requisition to Purchase Order creation, Vendor & Material Master, Invoice processing, Payments and Supplier Reconciliations).

– Seeks to understand the Business and the business requirements supported by the Purchase to Pay function

– Understanding of the challenges faced by all stakeholders in the Purchase to Pay value chain and makes recommendations to improve end-to-end process

Desired Skills:

Vendors

Procurement

Purchase to Pay

