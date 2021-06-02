Expenditure Clerk

Jun 2, 2021

  • Growing professional relationships with various internal and external stakeholders.
  • Research various vendor options and select the best options based on the company needs
  • Meeting and collaborating with management to assess reliability of suppliers and vendors, and to identify solutions for ongoing problems.
  • Work with vendors to determine a reasonable rate and to coordinate the timing and means of delivery
  • Handle any related to vendor service, such as poor product quality or delivery delays
  • Track orders from placement through delivery
  • Prompt PO amendments based on the information gathered from the expediting process
  • Expediting of POs with suppliers based on company rules and policy
  • Guide the requesters to help them to solve their issue within the agreed timeline.
  • Clears the vendor/end-user queries within the required timeline.
  • Interacts with clients at all levels of the client’s organization via email & phone
  • Identifies and recommends opportunities to enhance/streamline business processes and improve first query resolution pertaining to the helpdesk function
  • Ensures all work is performed in accordance with set Key Performance Indicators
  • Monitoring of supplier PO acknowledgements
  • Monthly performance reporting on Purchasing activities performed by the Purchasing function

Process Knowledge/ Competence
– End to end understanding of Purchase to Pay process (Purchase Requisition to Purchase Order creation, Vendor & Material Master, Invoice processing, Payments and Supplier Reconciliations).
– Seeks to understand the Business and the business requirements supported by the Purchase to Pay function
– Understanding of the challenges faced by all stakeholders in the Purchase to Pay value chain and makes recommendations to improve end-to-end process

Desired Skills:

  • Vendors
  • Procurement
  • Purchase to Pay

